3/31/2021
Dark Reading Staff
College Students Targeted in Newest IRS Scam

The Internal Revenue Service warns of fraudulent emails sent to .edu addresses.

Colleges and universities are targets in a series of fraudulent messages from criminals posing as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

IRS officials issued a warning today about an ongoing IRS-impersonation scam aimed at educational institutions, including students and staff who have .edu email addresses.

University and college students from both public and private, profit and nonprofit institutions are being targeted, according to the warning.

The fake emails include the IRS logo and use various subject lines such as "Tax Refund Payment" or "Recalculation of your tax refund payment." The ask people to click a link and submit a form to claim their refund. It also requests personal information, including Social Security numbers and date of birth.

The bureau is asking people who receive a scam email to report it to the IRS. 

The warning can be found here.

