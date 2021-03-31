College Students Targeted in Newest IRS Scam

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-22992PUBLISHED: 2021-03-31
On BIG-IP versions 16.0.x before 16.0.1.1, 15.1.x before 15.1.2.1, 14.1.x before 14.1.4, 13.1.x before 13.1.3.6, 12.1.x before 12.1.5.3, and 11.6.x before 11.6.5.3, a malicious HTTP response to an Advanced WAF/BIG-IP ASM virtual server with Login Page configured in its policy may trigger a buffer ov...
CVE-2021-22995PUBLISHED: 2021-03-31
On all 7.x and 6.x versions (fixed in 8.0.0), BIG-IQ high availability (HA) when using a Quorum device for automatic failover does not implement any form of authentication with the Corosync daemon. Note: Software versions which have reached End of Software Development (EoSD) are not evaluated.
CVE-2021-29658PUBLISHED: 2021-03-31
The unofficial vscode-rufo extension before 0.0.4 for Visual Studio Code allows attackers to execute arbitrary binaries if the user opens a crafted workspace folder.
CVE-2021-22987PUBLISHED: 2021-03-31
On BIG-IP versions 16.0.x before 16.0.1.1, 15.1.x before 15.1.2.1, 14.1.x before 14.1.4, 13.1.x before 13.1.3.6, 12.1.x before 12.1.5.3, and 11.6.x before 11.6.5.3 when running in Appliance mode, the Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI), also referred to as the Configuration utility, has an auth...
CVE-2021-22989PUBLISHED: 2021-03-31
On BIG-IP versions 16.0.x before 16.0.1.1, 15.1.x before 15.1.2.1, 14.1.x before 14.1.4, 13.1.x before 13.1.3.6, 12.1.x before 12.1.5.3, and 11.6.x before 11.6.5.3, when running in Appliance mode with Advanced WAF or BIG-IP ASM provisioned, the TMUI, also referred to as the Configuration utility, ha...