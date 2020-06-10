Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

10/9/2020
01:20 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
CISOs Planning on Bigger Budgets: Report

Budgets are on the rise, even in a time of revenue worries across the industry.

A new report on CISO spending patterns shows fear of regulators drives board-level security investment decisions, with 77% of respondents saying their organizations are increasing their budgets because of audit failures or security incidents.

Fifty-eight percent of the 900-plus infosec leaders surveyed also plan to increase their budgets due to the pandemic, according to the global report, sponsored by Thycotic. In terms of allocation, 58% of CISOs say they will be adding security solutions to their cybersecurity infrastructure, while 50% plan on moving additional IT functionality to the cloud.

That said, CISOs report that 50% of the cybersecurity technology they invest in isn't fully utilized. Of all the countries represented in the survey, the US was at the top for fully utilizing its cybersecurity technology, followed by France the UK.

Read more here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

More Insights
