'CardPlanet' Operator Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

Russian national faced multiple charges in connection with operating the marketplace for stolen credit-card credentials, and a forum for VIP criminals to offer their services.

A Russian national indicted last year for running the stolen credit-card market site CardPlanet as well as a members-only site for elite cybercriminals to advertise services for sale, has pleaded guilty to a variety of criminal charges in federal court.

Aleksei Burkov was arrested in Israel in 2015 and extradited to the US in 2019. At the time of his extradition, stolen credit card credentials purchased on CardPlanet had resulted in more than $20 million in fraudulent charges.

Burkov pleaded guilty in US District Court to access device fraud and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, identity theft, wire and access device fraud, and money laundering. His sentencing is scheduled for May 8.

