4/26/2021
06:50 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Apple Patches Serious MacOS Security Flaw

The bug can put Mac users at "grave risk" as it allows attackers to bypass Apple's security mechanisms, a researcher reports.

Apple issued a patch today for a major security flaw in its newly released macOS 11.3.

The bug, according to Apple, could allow for a malicious application to bypass Gatekeeper, which is a technology that ensures by default that only trusted software runs on a user's Mac. It affects all recent versions of the operating system.

The bug is already being used by bad actors in the wild, according to some security blogs. Patrick Wardle, creator of the Mac security analysis website Objective-See, notes in a blog post that the bug "trivially bypasses many core Apple security mechanisms, leaving Mac users at grave risk."

The blog post analyzing the bug can be found here. The full details of Apple’s security update can be found here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article.
 

