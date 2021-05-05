Adobe Issues Patch for Acrobat Zero-Day

The vulnerability is being exploited in limited attacks against Adobe Reader users on Windows.

Adobe has released several patches, including one for Adobe Acrobat that is currently being exploited in the wild in limited attacks targeting Adobe Reader users on Windows, the company reports.

The zero-day vulnerability, CVE-2021-28550, affects both Windows and macOS systems. In a security update published today, Adobe says exploitation of the flaw could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Overall, on Tuesday Adobe released 43 patches for 12 of its products including InDesign, Illustrator, Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop Application, and Magento.

The Adobe security bulletin can be read here.

