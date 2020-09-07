6 Tips for Getting the Most From Nessus

Books have been written on using the powerful network-discovery and vulnerability-scanning tool. These tips will help get you started.

1 of 7

Nessus has been on the scene for more than 20 years. Available in both free and commercial versions, many cybersecurity professionals have used the vulnerability scanner as a learning tool when starting their careers, and many enterprise customers use it as part of their security infrastructure.

In fact, entire books have been written on how to use Nessus, though building and conducting useful custom scans can start by following some simple configuration steps.

Of course, it's important to keep some basic tips in mind, whether you're first starting out with Nessus or want to learn about how to make it more useful.

What tips have helped you get the most ouf of Nessus? Share your knowledge with the Dark Reading community in the Comments section, below.

(Image:blackboard VIA Adobe Stock)

Curtis Franklin Jr. is Senior Editor at Dark Reading. In this role he focuses on product and technology coverage for the publication. In addition he works on audio and video programming for Dark Reading and contributes to activities at Interop ITX, Black Hat, INsecurity, and ... View Full Bio

1 of 7