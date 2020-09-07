6 Tips for Getting the Most From Nessus

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
CVE-2020-15526PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
In Redgate SQL Monitor 7.1.4 through 10.1.6 (inclusive), the scope for disabling some TLS security certificate checks can extend beyond that defined by various options on the Configuration > Notifications pages to disable certificate checking for alert notifications. These TLS security checks are...
CVE-2020-10756PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
An out-of-bounds read vulnerability was found in the SLiRP networking implementation of the QEMU emulator. This flaw occurs in the icmp6_send_echoreply() routine while replying to an ICMP echo request, also known as ping. This flaw allows a malicious guest to leak the contents of the host memory, re...
CVE-2020-12421PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
When performing add-on updates, certificate chains terminating in non-built-in-roots were rejected (even if they were legitimately added by an administrator.) This could have caused add-ons to become out-of-date silently without notification to the user. This vulnerability affects Firefox ESR < 6...
CVE-2020-12422PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
In non-standard configurations, a JPEG image created by JavaScript could have caused an internal variable to overflow, resulting in an out of bounds write, memory corruption, and a potentially exploitable crash. This vulnerability affects Firefox < 78.
CVE-2020-12423PUBLISHED: 2020-07-09
When the Windows DLL "webauthn.dll" was missing from the Operating System, and a malicious one was placed in a folder in the user's %PATH%, Firefox may have loaded the DLL, leading to arbitrary code execution. *Note: This issue only affects the Windows operating system; other operating sys...