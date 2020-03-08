Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

8/7/2020
03:25 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

400+ Qualcomm Chip Vulnerabilities Threaten Millions of Android Phones

Security researchers found hundreds of pieces of vulnerable code in the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips powering Android phones.

Security researchers have discovered more than 400 pieces of vulnerable code inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon digital signal processor (DSP) chip that powers millions of high-end smartphones from Google, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other device manufacturers.

The DSP is a system on a chip with hardware and software designed to support different smartphone capabilities, such as "quick charge," multimedia features like video and HD capture, and different audio features. Nearly all modern smartphones have one of these chips.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip is among the most common in Android smartphones, note the Check Point researchers who found the vulnerabilities they collectively dubbed "Achilles." Its popularity is why researchers decided to explore it, says head of cyber research Yaniv Balmas.

More than 400 vulnerable pieces of code were found in the DSP chip the researchers tested. An attacker could exploit these to take advantage of a target smartphone in several ways. One possible attack could involve turning the phone into a spying tool and exfiltrate data, including photos, videos, call recording, real-time microphone data, GPS, and location without user interaction.

Alternatively, an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to render a target phone constantly unresponsive and ensure photos, videos, contact details, and other information stored on the phone is permanently unavailable — "in other words, a targeted denial-of-service attack," wrote Check Point researchers in a blog post on their findings. Malware and other malicious code in these attacks can conceal the attackers' activity and become unremovable, they added.

To successfully launch any of these, an attacker would need to create a malicious application and then convince the user to download it. However, the process involves multiple flaws.

"Exploitation is not difficult to perform once you understand the entire ecosystem, but it is composed of many moving parts — an attacker would need to understand each of these parts in depth and chain multiple vulnerabilities in order to make use of them," Balmas explains. n

Most of these issues were introduced during compile time, he adds, meaning that even if someone wrote a secure DSP application, the vulnerabilities will be inserted when a user tries to compile it. Check Point is withholding the full technical details of these vulnerabilities until mobile vendors create a solution to mitigate the range of possible risks, the researchers report.

Researchers shared their findings with Qualcomm, which notified the relevant device vendors and assigned the following CVEs: CVE-2020-11201, CVE-2020-11202, CVE-2020-11206, CVE-2020-11207, CVE-2020-11208, and CVE-2020-11209.

Qualcomm responded to the vulnerabilities by issuing a new compiler and a new software development kit, as well as other workarounds, Balmas notes. But this isn't the end — these vulnerabilities affect millions of Android phones; now, it's on manufacturers to provide additional fixes and fully protect users.

"For vendors, it means they will need to recompile each and every DSP application they use, test them, and fix any issues [that] may occur," Balmas explains. "Then they need to ship these fixes to all devices in the market." This may prove to be a long process, he adds, and many vendors will need to do it. Full mitigation is expected to take at least a few months — "probably a lot more," he adds. 

While DSP chips enable more functionality on modern smartphones, they also represent a new mobile attack vector. The barrier to entry is high for attackers, Balmas says, but once someone gains the relevant knowledge, a DSP becomes the "perfect target." Unlike the main operating system, there are no current mobile solutions designed to protect the software on chip (SoC).

"DSP chips are much more vulnerable to risks as they are being managed as 'Black Boxes' since it can be very complex for anyone other than their manufacturer to review their design, functionality or code," researchers explain in their write-up.

In a statement, Qualcomm says there is no evidence the vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild.

"Regarding the Qualcomm Compute DSP vulnerability disclosed by Check Point, we worked diligently to validate the issue and make appropriate mitigations available to OEMs," a spokesperson says. Users are encouraged to update their devices as patches become available and to only install applications from trusted locations such as the Google Play Store.

Security researcher Slava Makkaveev shared more about the Achilles research in a DEF CON talk published this week.

Related Content:

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 8/3/2020
Pen Testers Who Got Arrested Doing Their Jobs Tell All
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  8/5/2020
Exploiting Google Cloud Platform With Ease
Dark Reading Staff 8/6/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal, a Dark Reading Perspective
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
The Changing Face of Threat Intelligence
The Changing Face of Threat Intelligence
This special report takes a look at how enterprises are using threat intelligence, as well as emerging best practices for integrating threat intel into security operations and incident response. Download it today!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-15138
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-07
Prism is vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting. The easing preview of the Previewers plugin has an XSS vulnerability that allows attackers to execute arbitrary code in Safari and Internet Explorer. This impacts all Safari and Internet Explorer users of Prism &gt;=v1.1.0 that use the _Previewers_ plugin...
CVE-2020-9490
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-07
Apache HTTP Server versions 2.4.20 to 2.4.43. A specially crafted value for the 'Cache-Digest' header in a HTTP/2 request would result in a crash when the server actually tries to HTTP/2 PUSH a resource afterwards. Configuring the HTTP/2 feature via &quot;H2Push off&quot; will mitigate this vulnerab...
CVE-2020-11852
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-07
DKIM key management page vulnerability on Micro Focus Secure Messaging Gateway (SMG). Affecting all SMG Appliance running releases prior to July 2020. The vulnerability could allow a logged in user with rights to generate DKIM key information to inject system commands into the call to the DKIM syste...
CVE-2020-11984
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-07
Apache HTTP server 2.4.32 to 2.4.44 mod_proxy_uwsgi info disclosure and possible RCE
CVE-2020-11985
PUBLISHED: 2020-08-07
IP address spoofing when proxying using mod_remoteip and mod_rewrite For configurations using proxying with mod_remoteip and certain mod_rewrite rules, an attacker could spoof their IP address for logging and PHP scripts. Note this issue was fixed in Apache HTTP Server 2.4.24 but was retrospectively...