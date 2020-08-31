Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

8/31/2020
Dark Reading Staff
UVA Researcher Charged with Computer Intrusion & Trade Secret Theft

Chinese national Haizhou Hu was researching bio-mimics and fluid dynamics at the University of Virginia.

A University of Virginia (UVA) researcher has been arrested and charged with a criminal complaint for accessing a computer without authorization, or exceeding authorization to obtain data from a protected computer, as well as theft of trade secrets, the Department of Justice reported late last week.

Chinese national Haizhou Hu, who was researching bio-mimics and fluid dynamics at UVA, attempted to board a flight to China on Aug. 25. A routine screening at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport revealed Hu was allegedly in possession of "bio-inspired research simulation software code" that he was not authorized to have. He was arrested a few days later.

The code was the product of years of research and development resources from members of UVA's academic community, officials report. 

Read the full release for more details.

