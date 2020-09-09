Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

9/16/2020
02:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

US Charges Five Members of China-Linked APT41 for Global Attacks

The five Chinese nationals are among seven defendants arrested for intrusion campaigns into more than 100 organizations, the DoJ reports.

Five members of APT41, an attack group with alleged ties to China, have been charged for their roles in computer intrusion campaigns targeting more than 100 organizations around the world, the Department of Justice reports. Two of their co-conspirators have been arrested in Malaysia.

Related Content:

More Cyberattacks in the First Half of 2020 Than in All of 2019

Special Report: Computing's New Normal, a Dark Reading Perspective

New on The Edge: 5 Security Lessons Humans Can Learn From Their Dogs

Security researchers have tracked their attacks using threat labels including APT41, Barium, Winnti, Wicked Panda, and Wicked Spider. These campaigns facilitated the use of source code, software code signing certificates, customer account data, and valuable business information. They also enabled defendants' other criminal activity, including ransomware and cryptojacking.

Their intrusions affected more than 100 victim companies in the US and around the world, including software development firms, computer hardware manufacturers, telecom providers, social media companies, video game companies, nonprofit organizations, universities, think tanks, foreign governments, as well as pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong.

In August 2019 and 2020, a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, returned two indictments charging Zhang Haoran, Tan Dailin, Jiang Lizhi, Qian Chuan, and Fu Qiang, all of whom were residents and nationals of the People's Republic of China. All five defendants, one of whom allegedly claimed connections to the Chinese Ministry of State Security, are fugitives in China.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued arrest warrants for all of the charged defendants. In September 2020, it also issued seizure warrants that led to the seizure of accounts, servers, domain names, and command-and-control Web pages the defendants used to conduct the campaigns.

In August 2020, the same federal grand jury returned a separate indictment charging Wong Ong Hua and Ling Yang Ching, both Malaysian businessmen who allegedly conspired with two of the Chinese nationals to profit from attacks targeting video game companies in the US and abroad. The two were arrested by Malaysian authorities on Sept. 14, 2020. 

Read the full Justice Department release for more details.

 

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 9/16/2020
Managed IT Providers: The Cyber-Threat Actors' Gateway to SMBs
Wes Spencer, CISO at Perch Security,  9/10/2020
APT Groups Set Sights on Linux Targets: Inside the Trend
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  9/11/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
7 New Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities That Could Put Your Enterprise at Risk
In this Dark Reading Tech Digest, we look at the ways security researchers and ethical hackers find critical vulnerabilities and offer insights into how you can fix them before attackers can exploit them.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-3988
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-16
VMware Workstation (15.x) and Horizon Client for Windows (5.x before 5.4.4) contain an out-of-bounds read vulnerability in Cortado ThinPrint component (JPEG2000 parser). A malicious actor with normal access to a virtual machine may be able to exploit these issues to create a partial denial-of-servic...
CVE-2020-3989
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-16
VMware Workstation (15.x) and Horizon Client for Windows (5.x before 5.4.4) contain a denial of service vulnerability due to an out-of-bounds write issue in Cortado ThinPrint component. A malicious actor with normal access to a virtual machine may be able to exploit this issue to create a partial de...
CVE-2020-3990
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-16
VMware Workstation (15.x) and Horizon Client for Windows (5.x before 5.4.4) contain an information disclosure vulnerability due to an integer overflow issue in Cortado ThinPrint component. A malicious actor with normal access to a virtual machine may be able to exploit this issue to leak memory from...
CVE-2020-3980
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-16
VMware Fusion (11.x) contains a privilege escalation vulnerability due to the way it allows configuring the system wide path. An attacker with normal user privileges may exploit this issue to trick an admin user into executing malicious code on the system where Fusion is installed.
CVE-2020-3986
PUBLISHED: 2020-09-16
VMware Workstation (15.x) and Horizon Client for Windows (5.x before 5.4.4) contain an out-of-bounds read vulnerability in Cortado ThinPrint component (EMF Parser). A malicious actor with normal access to a virtual machine may be able to exploit these issues to create a partial denial-of-service con...