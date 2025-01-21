Trump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon HackersTrump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon Hackers

In a letter sent today, the acting DHS secretary terminated membership to all advisory boards, including the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) tasked with investigating state-sponsored cyber threats against the US.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

January 21, 2025

1 Min Read
President Donald Trump and Melania at the Washington National Cathedral January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Source: Sipa USA via Alamy Stock Photos

NEWS BRIEF

Chris Krebs just got let go for the second time by President Trump.

In its first full day, the Trump administration axed all advisory committee members within the Department of Homeland Security, including the people that make up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB). The CSRB was actively working on investigating Salt Typhoon, the Chinese state-sponsored hacking group responsible for breaches of at least nine telecommunications networks in the past several months.

In a letter dated Jan. 20, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Benjamine C. Huffman said the move was meant to avoid a "misuse of resources," and terminated all current memberships on advisory committees immediately.

Dismissed members of the CSRB include a who's who of cybersecurity, from companies such as Sentinel One, represented by former CISA head Chris Krebs, who was fired in 2020 as head of CISA in the waning days of the previous Trump administration. The CSRB also included several former Biden administration officials. It was created as part of Biden's 2021 cybersecurity executive order to "review and assess ... significant cyber incidents" impacting the federal executive branch of the US government.

The future existence of the CSRB is unclear. While the letter did not enumerate which committees might be reconstituted with new participants, it did add that, in general, dismissed DHS committee members are welcome to reapply to DHS in the future, according to a copy of the letter shared by Eric Geller on X.

"Future committee activities will be focused solely on advancing our critical mission to protect the homeland and support DHS's strategic priorities," the letter read before thanking the outgoing members for their service.

About the Author

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Becky Bracken is a veteran multimedia journalist covering cybersecurity for Dark Reading.

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars

Editor's Choice

The letters "AI" in blue text with binary code running over top and in the background
Threat Intelligence
Employees Enter Sensitive Data Into GenAI Prompts Far Too OftenEmployees Enter Sensitive Data Into GenAI Prompts Far Too Often
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 17, 2025
5 Min Read
Icons for TikTok and REDnote displayed on mobile device screen
Threat Intelligence
Has the TikTok Ban Already Backfired on US Cybersecurity?Has the TikTok Ban Already Backfired on US Cybersecurity?
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 17, 2025
5 Min Read
Biden meeting on cybersecurity with business leaders
Threat Intelligence
Biden's Cybersecurity EO Leaves Trump a Comprehensive Blueprint for DefenseBiden's Cyber EO Leaves Trump a Strong Blueprint for Defense
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 16, 2025
7 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers