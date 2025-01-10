A half-dozen governments in Central Asia and Latin American have purchased the System for Operative Investigative Activities (SORM) wiretapping technology from Russian providers, expanding their — and potentially Russian intelligence's — ability to intercept communications.

The technology includes monitoring equipment placed inside a telecommunications provider's facility, which delivers information to the client government's intelligence agency, including mobile numbers, phones identifiers, geolocation, names, email addresses, and IP addresses. That's according to threat intelligence firm Recorded Future, which found in an analysis that the former Soviet territories of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and the Latin American nations of Cuba and Nicaragua, have very likely acquired the technology to wiretap citizens.

Western companies and citizens should take measures to protect their communications and to understand the risks of surveillance when traveling to countries that have lax civil protections against wiretapping, says a threat analyst with Recorded Future's Insikt threat intelligence group, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the topic.

"Obviously, in countries that don't employ SORM — even Western countries — surveillance frameworks are not immune to abuse, but it's important to look holistically at this when there's evidence of these systems being built with Russian-company inputs in a country with a history of state surveillance operations," the analyst says. "Particularly, human rights defenders, activists, journalists, members of civil society, but also foreign travelers, [could all be targets]."

The expansion of Russia's SORM kit highlights the gains of digital surveillance technology worldwide. The companies behind the spyware tools used by authoritarian governments — such as NSO Group's Pegasus and Intellexa Consortium's Predator — have made inroads globally, as the companies refine their ability to evade roadblocks on sales to sanctioned nations, according to an in-depth report published by the Atlantic Council in September. Overall, 41% of the 195 countries worldwide have licensed commercial spyware, including 14 of the 27 countries in the European Union, according to the Atlantic Council.

Wiretapping technology and spyware are often used for legitimate reasons, whether that be law enforcement investigations of suspected criminals or intelligence gathering against nation-state rivals. However, in countries with few protections for civil liberties, or poor regulation of digital surveillance technologies, abuses inevitably follow for governments that deploy it without adequate oversight, according to the Atlantic Council analysts.

"Spyware makes it easier for states to penetrate even the most robust commercial technologies, cell phones, computers, and communications services; makes it far easier to act against citizens beyond state borders; and even provides governments with the ability to target senior officials, both domestically and abroad, where they might otherwise have no means to do so," the Atlantic Council analysts stated in the report. "Where that information is used to facilitate repression and abuse, its harms are untenable."

The Spyware Nexus: An R Joins the Three I's

The Atlantic Council identified 435 "entities" — companies and people associated with commercial spyware — and found that two-thirds lead back to three nations: Israel, Italy, and India. Now, Russia has become a major provider of surveillance technology as well.

Existing law in Russia requires that telecommunications providers install and maintain monitoring devices that meet SORM regulations, but the firms are not authorized to access the capabilities of the devices nor audit communications collection, according to Recorded Future's report. Countries in Russia's sphere of influence have passed similar laws mandating SORM-compliant technology, which is typically installed and serviced by Russian providers, likely giving Russia the ability to access intercepted communications.

Record Future used a variety of indicators for the adoption of SORM, including marketing materials and the websites of the providers of SORM technologies. The largest providers of SORM technology are companies called Citadel, Norsi-Trans, and Protei, who — along with five other identified technology firms — are likely exporting SORM products and services to at least 15 telecommunications companies, the firm found.

The risks of illicit digital surveillance are growing, argues Vitor Ventura, manager for EMEA and Asia at Cisco's Talos threat intelligence group.

"In certain countries, it might just be legal to do certain kind of interceptions for reasons that are not allowed in other countries, or because you have a law that says that if national security is at risk, you can do whatever you want," he says, adding that there has been a global boom in surveillance technology over the past few years.

"I don't think that the law is changing that much — I just think that there is a bigger appetite, and there's a lot more being offered," he says. "The prices eventually came down, and everyone that has the money for [surveillance technology] will actually go for it."

Know Your Telecom Tech, Wiretapping Laws

Companies that have employees based in nations with weaker civil liberty protections should note that adopting privacy and encryption tools can help mitigate the risk, but providers of virtual private network (VPN) services often are subject to the same laws as telecommunications providers, according to the Recorded Future report, and might also be turning over intelligence to government agencies.

In many ways, the cyber-risks mirror those argued by the US government in regards to Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, whose antivirus products were banned in mid-2024, the Recorded Future analyst says.

"These [telecom] companies might be able to go into systems and have access to such a vast range of data — there's definitely a high intelligence value there," the analyst says. "The same risks that apply to Kaspersky are equally as applicable to Russian SORM providers."

Companies should keep apprised of the spread of the technology in the future. For example, one Russian provider, Protei, markets SORM in trade shows in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, raising the likelihood that countries in those regions will adopt the wiretapping platform at some time in the future.