Ransomware Gangs Seek Pen Testers to Boost Quality

Businesses are not the only organizations looking for skilled cybersecurity professionals; cybercriminals are also advertising for individuals capable of creating dark AI models and penetration-testing products — that is, ransomware — to reduce the chance of defenders finding ways to circumvent the scheme.

In advertisements on Telegram chats and forums — such as the Russian Anonymous Marketplace, or RAMP — ransomware affiliate groups and initial access providers are seeking cybersecurity professionals to help find and close holes in their malware and other attack tools, security firm Cato Networks stated in its "Q3 SASE Threat Report." In the past, the firm's threat researchers have noted advertisements seeking developers capable of creating a malicious version of ChatGPT.

The search for more technical talent highlights the recent success of law enforcement and private companies in taking down botnets and helping defenders recover their data, says Etay Maor, chief security strategist at Cato Networks.

"They definitely want to make sure that all the effort they're putting into their software is not going to be turned over when somebody finds a vulnerability," he says. "They're really stepping up their game in terms of approaching software development, making it closer to what an enterprise would do than what is typically seen today from other development groups."

The search for better software security is the latest sign of technical evolution among cybercriminal groups. In Southeast Asia, cybercriminal syndicates have grown from illegal gambling and drug cartels into enterprises that rake in more than $27 billion a year, fueling improvements in money laundering, technical development, and forced labor.

Penetration Testing Just the Latest

As cybercriminal groups grow, specialization is a necessity. In fact, as cybercriminal gangs grow, their business structures increasingly resemble a corporation, with full-time staff, software development groups, and finance teams. By creating more structure around roles, cybercriminals can boost economies of scale and increase profits.

Currently, the top ransomware groups are LockBit, RansomHub, PLAY, Hunters International, and Akira — all likely using more structured roles and cybercriminal services to operate efficiently, according to a 2024 review of the top ransomware groups by threat intelligence firm Recorded Future, now part of Mastercard International.

"These emerging groups and platforms bring new and interesting ways to attack so organizations need to be on their toes and adjust their cybersecurity accordingly," the company stated in a blog post. "As they evolve, understanding their modus operandi and targets will be key to mitigating the impact."

New cybercriminals groups are always appearing, and that also means new opportunities for skilled cybercriminals. The first half of 2024 saw 21 new ransomware groups appear in underground forums, although many of those new groups are likely rebranded versions of previous groups that had splintered. Overall, 68 groups posted more than 2,600 claimed breaches to leak sites in the first six months of the year, a 23% increase over the same period in 2023, according to cybersecurity firm Rapid7.

Most malware and tools created by the groups use C or C++ — the programming language used in 58 samples — but the use of more modern, memory-safe languages is growing, with Rust used in 10 samples and Go used in six samples, according to a report released by Rapid7, which noted "the complexity of the ransomware business model, with groups coming and going, extortion tactics intensifying, builders and code 'leaking' — and all the while, the overall scope of the threat only expanding."

More Aggressive Defense

Finally, some groups required specialization in roles based on geographical need — one of the earliest forms of contract work for cybercriminals is for those who can physically move cash, a way to break the paper trail. "Of course, there's recruitment for roles across the entire attack life cycle," Maor says. "When you're talking about financial fraud, mule recruitment ... has always been a key part of the business, and of course, development of the software, of malware, and end of services."

Cybercriminals' concerns over software security boil down to self-preservation. In the first half of 2024, law enforcement agencies in the US, Australia, and the UK — among other nations — arrested prominent members of several groups, including the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group and seized control of BreachForums. The FBI was able to offer a decryption tool for victims of the BlackCat group — another reason why ransomware groups want to shore up their security.

Current geopolitical disruptions, which can lead to highly skilled people unemployed, are making it more likely that cybercriminals groups will be able to convince legitimate cybersecurity professionals to take a risk and do illegal work, Cato Networks' Maor says.

"There's people ... losing jobs in Eastern Europe because of the current war situation, so unfortunately you see that in the underground forums, where you have smart people there, who — at the end of the day — need to put food on the table," he says. "If that means they have to resort to jobs that are not necessarily super legal, if that's what they need to do to pay the bills, then they'll pop up on these forums and be like, 'Hey, I worked for this company. I have this knowledge ... and I can offer access.'"