Omdia Research Launches Page On Dark Reading

Data and insight from a leading cybersecurity research and analysis team will broaden the information available to security professionals and technology vendors.

Dark Reading has launched a new page that features insight, commentary, and data provided by Omdia Research, one of the cybersecurity industry's top research and analysis firms.

Omdia and Dark Reading are both part of Informa Tech, one of the world's largest producers of IT research, events, and media brands. Black Hat, one of the cybersecurity industry's most well-known conferences, is also part of Informa Tech and is a Dark Reading contributor as well.

The Omdia security team will post a variety of cybersecurity-related content on its new Dark Reading page, providing insight on the IT security market, vendor technologies, industry trends, and newly published research. Readers will also get a glimpse of the latest intelligence being posted in Omdia's subscription services.

The addition of the Omdia page will help Dark Reading readers get a more complete view of cybersecurity developments by providing insights that are not available in Dark Reading's news section. For example, Omdia offers technology comparisons and analysis of vendor strategy, as well as market trend information derived from analyst research.

Working together, Omdia, Black Hat, and Dark Reading hope to provide a 360-degree view of the cybersecurity industry - in a broad range of depth, perspectives, and formats - to help security professionals and technology providers get the information they need. Dark Reading currently is working on a new original survey, co-developed with Omdia, that will shed some light on emerging trends in security operations and incident response.

