North Korea's Lazarus threat group has launched a fresh wave of attacks targeting software developers, using recruitment tactics on job-hiring platforms. This time, the group is using job postings on LinkedIn to lure freelance developers in particular into downloading malicious Git repositories; these contain malware for stealing source code, cryptocurrency, and other sensitive data.

The SecurityScorecard STRIKE team on Jan. 9 discovered the ongoing attack, dubbed Operation 99, in which attackers pose as recruiters to entice the developers with project tests or code reviews, the researchers revealed in a report (PDF) published today.

"Victims are tricked into cloning malicious Git repositories that connect to a command-and-control (C2) server, initiating a series of data-stealing implants," according to the post.

Attackers are using various payloads that work across Windows, macOS, and Linux in the campaign, using a layered malware delivery system with modular components that adapt to different targets. Downloaders such as Main99 retrieve and execute payloads that include Payload 99/73, brow99/73, and MCLIP, which perform tasks like keylogging, clipboard monitoring, file exfiltration from development environments, and browser credential theft.

Related:Zero-Day Security Bug Likely Fueling Fortinet Firewall Attacks

The malware also steals from application source code, secrets and configuration files, and cryptocurrency-related assets such as wallet keys and mnemonics, according to the researchers. The latter are used to facilitate direct financial theft, furthering Lazarus' goals to fund the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"By embedding the malware into developer workflows, the attackers aim to compromise not only individual victims, but also the projects and systems they contribute to," according to the report.

North Korea's History of Targeting Developers

The campaign builds on previous tactics by the group to target developers with various malware, including 2021's Operation Dream Job, in which the group sent fake job offers to specific organizational targets. When opened, they installed Trojan programs to collect information and send it back to the attackers.

Lazarus' long history of using the technology job market to target victims also includes another campaign called DEV#POPPER, which targeted software developers worldwide for data theft by having attackers pose as recruiters for nonexistent jobs.

North Korean threat groups also have turned the tables and used their own cyber spies to infiltrate global organizations for cyber espionage. The now-infamous case of security firm KnowBe4 accidentally hiring a North Korean hacker shows how convincing these campaigns can be.

Related:Cyberattackers Hide Infostealers in YouTube Comments, Google Search Results

While a Department of Justice operation in May disrupted North Korea's widespread IT freelance operation with the indictment of several people for helping state-sponsored actors establish fake freelancer identities and evade sanctions, the latest campaign demonstrates that Lazarus remains undaunted.

Amid all this, the new campaign shows an evolution in tactics, the researchers said.

"In this instance, Lazarus is demonstrating a higher level of sophistication and focus compared to previous campaigns," says Ryan Sherstobitoff, senior vice president of threat research and intelligence at SecurityScorecard. These include using AI-generated profiles to pose as recruiters that appear highly authentic and realistic, "enabling them to effectively deceive victims," he adds.

"By presenting complete and convincing profiles, they offer what seem to be genuine job opportunities to developers," Sherstobitoff says. In some cases, Lazarus even compromises existing LinkedIn accounts to lend heft to their credibility, he adds.

The group also is employing more advanced techniques for obfuscation and encryption, making their malicious activities significantly more difficult to detect and analyze, Sherstobitoff says.

Related:Fake CrowdStrike 'Job Interviews' Become Latest Hacker Tactic

Job Seekers, Exercise Caution

Indeed, as these campaigns become more sophisticated through the use of AI and advanced social engineering, it's becoming "easier for attackers to gain the confidence of their targets, demonstrating a significant evolution in the level of precision and realism in their campaigns," Sherstobitoff says.

For this reason, mitigation strategies "should fundamentally center around reinforcing social engineering awareness and adhering to the basics of cybersecurity for everyday employees," he says. As a general rule, if a job offer or opportunity seems too good to be true, it likely is, and "should be approached with skepticism," Sherstobitoff says.

"Employees also should exercise extreme caution when interacting with recruiters, particularly if asked to download files, clone repositories, or engage with unfamiliar software," especially over platforms like LinkedIn or email, he says. "These channels can be easily manipulated by attackers posing as legitimate entities."