Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

5/13/2020
05:35 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

New Cyber-Espionage Framework Dubbed Ramsay

The framework is designed to collect and exfiltrate sensitive documents from air-gapped networks.

Researchers have found a new cyber-espionage framework developed to collect and exfiltrate sensitive files from air-gapped networks not connected to the Internet. This framework, named Ramsay, has gone through several iterations as its developers test new approaches to attack.

The research team with cybersecurity firm ESET discovered its first Ramsay component earlier this year when a file uploaded to VirusTotal caught its attention, says Alexis Dorais-Joncas, head of ESET's Montreal-based research team. The researchers don't know precisely how long Ramsay has been active; however, they don't believe the framework was used in the wild before late 2019.

This initial sample was uploaded from Japan and led the research team to find more versions and components of Ramsay. The team also found "substantial evidence" indicating the framework was still undergoing development, with its operators still fine-tuning Ramsay's delivery vectors.

ESET telemetry shows Ramsay only has a small pool of victims. This reinforces the team's belief that the framework is still in development; however, the low visibility of victims could also be attributed to the discovery that Ramsay's targeted systems are in air-gapped networks not connected to the Internet. So far, it's clear Ramsay is a new form of malware; it's unclear who is behind it.

"We tried connecting Ramsay to existing groups/threat actors, but nothing emerged despite our best efforts," Dorais-Joncas explains. "We know Ramsay is a new malware, but we don't know if it is the work of an existing group that created a new tool or of a brand-new group."

The team has not been able to confirm any relevant details on Ramsay's targets or victims from a geolocation or industry point of view, he continues, noting the VirusTotal upload doesn't offer more exact information. "The fact that this framework was never documented and attributed to a known actor makes it even harder to determine the actual targets," he says. Publication of these findings could draw attention to the threat and help researchers unearth additional intel.

Ramsay's intent is espionage, Dorais-Joncas explains. The fact that it's designed to operate without Internet connectivity indicates it is built to be used in highly restricted environments, or air-gapped systems, which typically protect high-value information. The framework is built to run for a long period of time, during which it monitors removable drives and network shares for new documents to steal until an exfiltration happens, he says.

"The level of detail and complexity implemented in various parts of Ramsay is very high," Dorais-Joncas adds. "The way stolen files get stored together in a covert, distributed way on the file system until the exfiltration occurs is a good example of that."

Inside Ramsay's Capabilities and Attack Vectors
Researchers found three versions of Ramsay, all of which contain the same core capabilities but have different levels of complexity and sophistication. All iterations of the framework are built to collect Word documents and control using a file-based protocol.

Ramsay's primary goal is to collect all existing Microsoft Word documents on a target filesystem. Word documents are first collected and stored in a preliminary collection directory, the location of which depends on Ramsay version. "Depending on the Ramsay version, file collection won't be restricted to the local system drive, but also will search additional drives such as network or removable drives," ESET researchers explain in a writeup of their findings. 

Unlike most malware, Ramsay does not have a network-based command-and-control communication protocol, nor does it try to connect to a remote host for communications. It scans all network shares and removable drives for potential control files. First, it looks for Word documents; in more recent iterations, Ramsay also looks for PDF files and ZIP archives.

In their blog post, researchers note there is a correlation between the target drives that Ramsay scans for propagation and control document retrieval. "This assesses the relationship between Ramsay's spreading and control capabilities showing how Ramsay's operators leverage the framework for lateral movement, denoting the likelihood that this framework has been designed to operate within air-gapped networks," they explain.

The differences between the iterations of Ramsay are subtle; however, Dorais-Joncas notes there is greater refinement of its persistence techniques along with using more components, such as a rootkit, in version 2. There are two instances of version 2, one of which (2.a) contains a spreader and is disguised as a benign Trojanized application. The other (2.b) uses a malicious file to drop Ramsay's agent, and there is no spreader involved. 

"We interpret this as threat actors behind this framework may be maintaining various versions of Ramsay tailored for specific victims and attack scenarios," he explains. 

Ramsay developers in charge of attack vectors seem to be trying different techniques, researchers found, such as old exploits for Windows flaws from 2017, as well as deployment of malicious applications delivered via spearphishing emails. This is another indication that operators have a prior understanding of victims' environments and choose attack vectors accordingly.

Related Content:

 
Learn from industry experts in a setting that is conducive to interaction and conversation about how to prepare for that "really  bad day" in cybersecurity. Click for more information and to register
Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 5/13/2020
Companies Struggle for Effective Cybersecurity
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  5/8/2020
Maze Ransomware Operators Step Up Their Game
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  5/6/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
How Cybersecurity Incident Response Programs Work (and Why Some Don't)
This Tech Digest takes a look at the vital role cybersecurity incident response (IR) plays in managing cyber-risk within organizations. Download the Tech Digest today to find out how well-planned IR programs can detect intrusions, contain breaches, and help an organization restore normal operations.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-2013
PUBLISHED: 2020-05-13
A cleartext transmission of sensitive information vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS Panorama that discloses an authenticated PAN-OS administrator's PAN-OS session cookie. When an administrator issues a context switch request into a managed firewall with an affected PAN-OS Panorama version, ...
CVE-2020-2014
PUBLISHED: 2020-05-13
An OS Command Injection vulnerability in PAN-OS management server allows authenticated users to inject and execute arbitrary shell commands with root privileges. This issue affects: All versions of PAN-OS 7.1 and 8.0; PAN-OS 8.1 versions earlier than 8.1.14; PAN-OS 9.0 versions earlier than 9.0.7.
CVE-2020-2015
PUBLISHED: 2020-05-13
A buffer overflow vulnerability in the PAN-OS management server allows authenticated users to crash system processes or potentially execute arbitrary code with root privileges. This issue affects: PAN-OS 7.1 versions earlier than 7.1.26; PAN-OS 8.0 versions earlier than 8.0.21; PAN-OS 8.1 versions ...
CVE-2020-2016
PUBLISHED: 2020-05-13
A race condition due to insecure creation of a file in a temporary directory vulnerability in PAN-OS allows for root privilege escalation from a limited linux user account. This allows an attacker who has escaped the restricted shell as a low privilege administrator, possibly by exploiting another ...
CVE-2020-2017
PUBLISHED: 2020-05-13
A DOM-Based Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability exists in PAN-OS and Panorama Management Web Interfaces. A remote attacker able to convince an authenticated administrator to click on a crafted link to PAN-OS and Panorama Web Interfaces could execute arbitrary JavaScript code in the administrator's br...