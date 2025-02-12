Arguably, no advanced persistent threat (APT) enjoys as much notoriety as Sandworm, otherwise known as Military Unit 74455 within Russia's military intelligence (GRU). Its highlight reel includes NotPetya, an attack against the 2018 Winter Olympics, and two effective assaults on Ukraine's power grid. More recent activities include a campaign against Denmark's energy sector and an unsuccessful attempt to down Ukraine's grid for a third time, followed by a successful attempt.

In a sign of the times, Sandworm has subtly been shifting toward quieter, more widespread intrusions. Microsoft, which tracks the group as "Seashell Blizzard," has identified a subgroup within 74455 focused solely on gaining initial access to high-value organizations across major industries and geographic regions. It calls this subgroup "BadPilot."

Sandworm's IAB, BadPilot

Since at least late 2021, BadPilot has been performing opportunistic attacks against Internet-facing infrastructure, taking advantage of known vulnerabilities in popular email and collaboration platforms. Notable examples include Zimbra's CVE-2022-41352, the Microsoft Exchange bug CVE-2021-34473, and CVE-2023-23397 in Microsoft Outlook. All three of these vulnerabilities received "critical" 9.8 out of 10 scores in the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

BadPilot uses these critical vulnerabilities to gain useful initial access to traditionally high-value organizations: telecommunications companies, oil and gas companies, shipping companies, arms manufacturers, and entities of foreign governments. Targets have ranged from Ukraine and broader Europe to Central and South Asia and the Middle East.

Since early 2024, BadPilot has expanded to access targets in the US and UK as well. For this, it has made particular use of bugs in remote monitoring and management software: CVE-2023-48788, for example, a remote injection opportunity in the Fortinet Forticlient Enterprise Management Server (EMS), and the rare 10 out of 10 CVSS-rated CVE-2024-1709, allowing for authentication bypass in ScreenConnect by ConnectWise.

After gaining its foothold on a targeted system, BadPilot follows all the usual steps of any average hacking operation. It promptly establishes persistence using its custom "LocalOlive" Web shell, as well as copies of legitimate remote management and monitoring (RMM) tools, or "ShadowLink," which configures compromised systems as Tor hidden services. It collects credentials, performs lateral movement, exfiltrates data as necessary, and sometimes performs further post-compromise activities.

"There is not a lack of sophistication here, but a focus on agility and obtaining goals," says Sherrod DeGrippo, director of threat intelligence strategy at Microsoft. "These TTPs work because this threat actor is persistent and continues pursuing its objectives."

The Impact in Ukraine

Ultimately, BadPilot's job is to lubricate more significant attacks by its parent group, and, by extension, empower its controlling government. While a lot of its activity seems opportunistic, Microsoft wrote, "its compromises cumulatively offer Seashell Blizzard options when responding to Russia's evolving strategic objectives."

It may or may not be a coincidence, for example, that the group came into being just months before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As that war began, and Russia peppered its neighbor with more cyberattacks than ever before, BadPilot was right in the mix, helping gain access to organizations perceived to be providing political or military support to its adversary. Additionally, Microsoft says, the group has enabled at least three destructive attacks in Ukraine since 2023.

Sandworm has targeted critical infrastructure across Ukraine since the war started, including telecommunications infrastructure, manufacturing plants, transportation and logistics, energy, water, military and government organizations, and other infrastructure meant to support the civilian population. It has also targeted military communities for the purpose of intelligence gathering.

"These threat actors are persistent, creative, organized, and well-resourced," DeGrippo emphasizes. For this reason, "Critical sectors need to ensure that they sustain above-average security practices, patch their software, monitor Internet-facing assets, and enhance their overall security posture."