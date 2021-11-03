Microsoft Exchange Server Exploit Code Posted to GitHub

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14987PUBLISHED: 2021-03-11
An issue was discovered in Bloomreach Experience Manager (brXM) 4.1.0 through 14.2.2. It allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code because there is a mishandling of the capability for administrators to write and run Groovy scripts within the updater editor. An attacker must use an AST transf...
CVE-2021-27679PUBLISHED: 2021-03-11
Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Navigation in Batflat CMS 1.3.6 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the field name.
CVE-2021-28088PUBLISHED: 2021-03-11
Cross-site scripting (XSS) in modules/content/admin/content.php in ImpressCMS profile 1.4.2 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML parameters through the "Display Name" field.
CVE-2021-28141PUBLISHED: 2021-03-11
An issue was discovered in Progress Telerik UI for ASP.NET AJAX 2021.1.224. It allows unauthorized access to MicrosoftAjax.js through the Telerik.Web.UI.WebResource.axd file. This may allow the attacker to gain unauthorized access to the server and execute code. To exploit, one must use the paramete...
CVE-2021-28144PUBLISHED: 2021-03-11
prog.cgi on D-Link DIR-3060 devices before 1.11b04 HF2 allows remote authenticated users to inject arbitrary commands in an admin or root context because SetVirtualServerSettings calls CheckArpTables, which calls popen unsafely.