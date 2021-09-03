Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

3/12/2021
04:30 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Kelly Sheridan
Slideshows
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Microsoft Exchange Server Attacks: 9 Lessons for Defenders

Experts share their guidance for organizations running on-premise Exchange servers in the wake of rapidly spreading attacks.
Previous
1 of 9
Next

(Image: Phonlamaiphoto -- stock.adobe.com)

(Image: Phonlamaiphoto -- stock.adobe.com)

The disclosure of four critical zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server jolted the information security community last week, and a rapid increase in attack activity has only exacerbated concerns. 

Related Content:

Multiple Attack Groups Exploited Microsoft Exchange Flaws Prior to the Patches

Special Report: How IT Security Organizations Are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem

New From The Edge: Does XDR Mark the Spot? 6 Questions to Ask

Attacks exploiting the flaws were first spotted in January. They initially were limited and targeted, seemingly for espionage: the adversaries primarily targeted specific email accounts. Microsoft attributed the activity to a group it calls Hafnium, believed to operate out of China. 

Then during the last weekend of February, researchers noticed a significant uptick in remote code execution. Attackers were writing Web shells to disk and launching operations to dump credentials, add user accounts, steal copies of Active Directory databases, and move laterally to other systems. The surge in activity – curious for an advanced Chinese attack group – pushed up the timeline of patches.

Microsoft deployed its fixes only a few days later, and the activity has continued to escalate. Check Point research reports hundreds of exploit attempts against organizations around the world, with the number of exploitation attempts doubling every two to three hours in the 24 hours ending March 11. Turkey is the most attacked country, followed by the US and Italy.

Researchers have also found there is far more than one attack group exploiting these flaws. Security firms including FireEye and Red Canary are tracking the attack activity in clusters, and researchers with ESET report at least ten APT group are already using the vulnerabilities. Some, they say, began exploiting the flaws before Microsoft's patches were released. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Microsoft is investigating whether one of its partners leaked information about the vulns before they were revealed publicly.  

New information about attackers scanning for, and exploiting, these vulnerabilities has emerged nearly every day since they were disclosed. Microsoft most recently reported a new ransomware threat is targeting Exchange servers that have already been compromised.

Here, we dig into the information defenders need to know about protecting their organizations from this rapidly evolving threat: why they should be concerned, the challenges with patching, and how to hunt for signs of compromise. Read on to learn more.

 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Previous
1 of 9
Next
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
Multiple Attack Groups Exploited Microsoft Exchange Flaws Prior to the Patches
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  3/10/2021
Commentary
COVID-19 Contact-Tracing Apps Signal Broader Mobile App Security Concerns
Grant Goodes, Chief Scientist, Guardsquare,  3/9/2021
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
Realistic Patch Management Tips, Post-SolarWinds
Sara Peters, Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  3/5/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-21518
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-12
Dell SupportAssist Client for Consumer PCs versions 3.7.x, 3.6.x, 3.4.x, 3.3.x, Dell SupportAssist Client for Business PCs versions 2.0.x, 2.1.x, 2.2.x, and Dell SupportAssist Client ProManage 1.x contain a DLL injection vulnerability in the Costura Fody plugin. A local user with low privileges coul...
CVE-2021-21726
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-12
Some ZTE products have an input verification vulnerability in the diagnostic function interface. Due to insufficient verification of some parameters input by users, an attacker with high privileges can cause process exception by repeatedly inputting illegal parameters. This affects:&lt;ZXONE 9700 , ...
CVE-2021-21072
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-12
Adobe Animate version 21.0.3 (and earlier) is affected by an Out-of-bounds Read vulnerability. An unauthenticated attacker could leverage this vulnerability to disclose sensitive information in the context of the current user. Exploitation of this issue requires user interaction in that a victim mus...
CVE-2021-21073
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-12
Adobe Animate version 21.0.3 (and earlier) is affected by an Out-of-bounds Read vulnerability. An unauthenticated attacker could leverage this vulnerability to disclose sensitive information in the context of the current user. Exploitation of this issue requires user interaction in that a victim mus...
CVE-2021-21074
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-12
Adobe Animate version 21.0.3 (and earlier) is affected by an Out-of-bounds Read vulnerability. An unauthenticated attacker could leverage this vulnerability to disclose sensitive information in the context of the current user. Exploitation of this issue requires user interaction in that a victim mus...