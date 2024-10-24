PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Strategy, a leading cybersecurity and technology consulting firm, today announced the addition of renowned cybersecurity expert Jake Williams to its leadership team. Williams joins as Vice President of Research and Development and Managing Director of Hunter Labs, bringing his extensive expertise to drive innovation and growth within the company.

Jake Williams, widely known as "MalwareJake," is a distinguished thought leader in cybersecurity. His impressive career includes founding Rendition Infosec, serving as a tactical operator for the NSA's Tailored Access Operations unit, and contributing as a sought-after speaker and instructor for SANS Institute and major cybersecurity conferences.

In his new role, Williams will spearhead Hunter's "Labs" division, an innovative incubation services lab designed to offer comprehensive solutions for family investment offices, private equity firms, and venture capitalists. Hunter Labs will focus on performing complex research in emerging technologies, conducting independent verification and validation of cutting-edge solutions, providing technical product advisory services, and executing deep technical due diligence for potential investments and acquisitions.

"We are exceptionally proud to welcome Jake Williams to the Hunter Strategy team," said Matt Triner, CEO of Hunter Strategy. "Jake's unparalleled expertise and visionary approach will be instrumental in accelerating our growth at the intersection of cutting-edge research and practical, market-driven solutions. His leadership of Hunter Labs will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients and partners in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape."

Williams expressed his enthusiasm for joining Hunter Strategy, stating, "I'm excited to lead Hunter Labs and work alongside the talented team at Hunter Strategy. Our goal is to push the boundaries of cybersecurity research and development, creating innovative solutions that address the complex challenges facing organizations today. Hunter Labs will be at the forefront of identifying and nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity technologies."

