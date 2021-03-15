IronNet Cybersecurity to Go Public in Merger

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-28899PUBLISHED: 2021-03-16
The Web CGI Script on ZyXEL LTE4506-M606 V1.00(ABDO.2)C0 devices does not require authentication, which allows remote unauthenticated attackers (via crafted JSON action data to /cgi-bin/gui.cgi) to use all features provided by the router. Examples: change the router password, retrieve the Wi-Fi pass...
CVE-2021-22887PUBLISHED: 2021-03-16
A vulnerability in the BIOS of Pulse Secure (PSA-Series Hardware) models PSA5000 and PSA7000 could allow an attacker to compromise BIOS firmware. This vulnerability can be exploited only as part of an attack chain. Before an attacker can compromise the BIOS, they must exploit the device.
CVE-2021-25916PUBLISHED: 2021-03-16
Prototype pollution vulnerability in 'patchmerge' versions 1.0.0 through 1.0.1 allows an attacker to cause a denial of service and may lead to remote code execution.
CVE-2021-27938PUBLISHED: 2021-03-16
A vulnerability has been identified in the Silverstripe CMS 3 and 4 version of the symbiote/silverstripe-queuedjobs module. A Cross Site Scripting vulnerability allows an attacker to inject an arbitrary payload in the CreateQueuedJobTask dev task via a specially crafted URL.
CVE-2021-21192PUBLISHED: 2021-03-16
Heap buffer overflow in tab groups in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.90 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.