The company reports that it is not experiencing any operational issues within its business, so far.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 21, 2025

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is conducting an investigation after a threat actor said it had stolen data from the company's network.

IntelBroker, a cyberattack group that has been active since at least 2022, claimed responsibility for the breach on the BreachForums underground forum, alleging that it had access to the company's API, WePay, private and public GitHub repositories, Zerto and iLO source code, old user information, and more.

Previously, IntelBroker claimed to have breached organizations such as AMD, Europol, Cisco, Nokia, and others, and its members have served in leadership positions at BreachForums.

And this isn't the first time HPE has faced breaches at the hands of malicious actors. In 2018, APT10 hackers reportedly compromised some HPE systems, hacking into customer devices; and in 2021, its Aruba Central network monitoring platform was breached, allowing threat actors to access data regarding monitored devices.

As HPE investigates the most recent data breach claims, it remains unclear if there is any truth to them, and, if so, how the breach occurred.

"HPE became aware on Jan. 16 of claims being made by a group called IntelBroker that it was in possession of information belonging to HPE," an HPE spokesperson tells Dark Reading. "HPE immediately activated our cyber-response protocols, disabled related credentials, and launched an investigation to evaluate the validity of the claims."

HPE also reported that there is no evidence that customer information was involved, and currently no operational impact to the business.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

