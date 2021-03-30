Ghost Users Haunt Healthcare Firms

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-27266PUBLISHED: 2021-03-30
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to disclose sensitive information on affected installations of Foxit PhantomPDF 10.1.0.37527. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. The specific flaw exists within...
CVE-2021-27267PUBLISHED: 2021-03-30
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected installations of Foxit PhantomPDF 10.1.0.37527. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. The specific flaw exists within the han...
CVE-2021-27268PUBLISHED: 2021-03-30
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected installations of Foxit PhantomPDF 10.1.0.37527. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. The specific flaw exists within the han...
CVE-2021-27269PUBLISHED: 2021-03-30
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected installations of Foxit PhantomPDF 10.1.0.37527. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. The specific flaw exists within the han...
CVE-2021-27270PUBLISHED: 2021-03-30
This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected installations of Foxit PhantomPDF 10.1.0.37527. User interaction is required to exploit this vulnerability in that the target must visit a malicious page or open a malicious file. The specific flaw exists within the par...