3/30/2021
12:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
Ghost Users Haunt Healthcare Firms

Data security hygiene severely lacking among healthcare firms, new research shows.

More than three-quarters (77%) of healthcare companies have 500 or more accounts with passwords that never expire, while 79% have more than 1,000 ghost users — user and service accounts that are inactive but still enabled, according to new Varonis research.

The data security report, which analyzed 3 billion files across 58 hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, and biotechnology companies, also found nearly 20% of all files are accessible to every employee.

The average healthcare organization has 31,000 sensitive files — including those that include HIPAA-protected information, financial data, and proprietary research — open to everyone, according to a summary of the findings.

The full findings can be found here

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article.
 

