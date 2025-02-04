Ferret Malware Added to 'Contagious Interview' CampaignFerret Malware Added to 'Contagious Interview' Campaign

Targets are lured into a fake interview process that convinces them to download malware needed for a virtual interview.

Kristina Beek

February 4, 2025

An adult ferret with baby ferrets
Source: imageBROKER.com GmbH & Co. KG via Alamy Stock Photo

NEWS BRIEF

In a new patch for its on-device malware tool, Apple is pushing signature updates to XProtect in order to block variants of a malware belonging to what is known as the macOS Ferret family.

This malware has been identified as part of "Contagious Interview," a North Korean campaign involving threat actors luring in targets and convincing them to install malware onto their devices through a fake job interview process. The other variants in the campaign include: FROSTYFERRET_UI, FRIENDLYFERRET_SECD, and MULTI_FROSTYFERRET_CMDCODES.

The DPRK malware family was first detailed by researchers in December 2024 and again in January where, as part of the campaign, targets are asked to communicate with an "interviewee" through a link that requests to install a piece of software required for virtual meetings.

Once installed, it runs a malicious shell script and installs a persistence agent, as well as an executable impersonating a Google Chrome update. 

The Contagious Interview attack chains are designed to drop JavaScript-based malware "BeaverTail," which delivers a Python backdoor known as InvisibleFerret, and harvests sensitive data from Web browsers and crypto wallets.

And now researchers at SentinelOne are highlighting samples they're calling "FlexibleFerret" that went undetected by XProtect as of Feb. 3, suggesting that the threat actors are honing their tactics to evade detection. This component dates as far back as November 2023.

"In an example in late December, one 'commenter' left instructions leading to the download of Ferret family droppers," stated the SentinelOne researchers. "This suggests that the threat actors are happy to expand the vectors by which they deliver the malware beyond the specific targeting of job seekers to developers more generally."

