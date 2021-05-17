Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

5/18/2021
01:26 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

FBI's IC3 Logs 1M Complaints in 14 Months

The FBI's IC3 reportsCOVID-related scams and an increase in online retail may be behind the upswing in complaints.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has logged one million complaints related to online scams in the last 14 months, bringing the IC3 to a total of six million complaints logged.

For context, the agency says it took nearly seven years for the IC3 to log its first million complaints.

"On one hand, the number holds some positive news," said IC3 Chief Donna Gregory in a statement. "People know how to find us and how to report an incident." Gregory said more reporting makes the FBI more effective in investigating cybercrime. "But on the other hand," she added, "these numbers indicate more people are being affected by online crimes and scams."

The IC3 saw complaints increase nearly 70% between 2019 and 2020. The top three crimes reported by victims in 2020 were phishing scams, non-payment/non delivery scams, and extortion. Officials say victims lost the most money to business email compromise (BEC) scams, romance and confidence schemes, and investment fraud. Scams that exploit COVID-19 emerged in 2020. The agency says an increase in crimes reported in 2020 may have also been due in part to the pandemic driving more commerce and activities online.

The IC3 collects and shares its data in an annual report and sends notices about new scams or upticks in certain type of crimes. The latest numbers indicate 2021 may be another record year.

The full release on its newest numbers can be found here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
A Startup With NSA Roots Wants Silently Disarming Cyberattacks on the Wire to Become the Norm
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  5/11/2021
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
Cybersecurity: What Is Truly Essential?
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5,  5/12/2021
Commentary
3 Cybersecurity Myths to Bust
Etay Maor, Sr. Director Security Strategy at Cato Networks,  5/11/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: "Pass him dear!  We'll never get there if the screensaver kicks in!"
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-3200
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-18
Buffer overflow vulnerability in libsolv 2020-12-13 via the Solver * testcase_read(Pool *pool, FILE *fp, const char *testcase, Queue *job, char **resultp, int *resultflagsp function at src/testcase.c: line 2334, which could cause a denial of service
CVE-2021-32305
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-18
WebSVN before 2.6.1 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands via shell metacharacters in the search parameter.
CVE-2020-20951
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-18
In Pluck-4.7.10-dev2 admin background, a remote command execution vulnerability exists when uploading files.
CVE-2020-23861
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-18
A heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability exists in LibreDWG 0.10.1 via the read_system_page function at libredwg-0.10.1/src/decode_r2007.c:666:5, which causes a denial of service by submitting a dwg file.
CVE-2020-24740
PUBLISHED: 2021-05-18
An issue was discovered in Pluck 4.7.10-dev2. There is a CSRF vulnerability that can editpage via a /admin.php?action=editpage