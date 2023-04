Cybereason Secures $100M in Funding Led by SoftBank Corp.

Cybereason, the XDR company, todayannounced a $100 million investment led by SoftBank Corp. to support thecompany's global growth and advance its innovation in XDR, EDR, and EPPsolutions. In addition, Cybereason announced that Eric Gan will serve as thecompany's new CEO, subject to confirmation by the company's board and pendingcustomary regulatory approvals, while current CEO and Co-Founder Lior Div willtransition to the role of advisor.As an Executive Vice President of SoftBank Corp., Eric Gan has a long historywith Cybereason, starting with SoftBank Corp.'s initial investment in Cybereasonin 2015. Prior to SoftBank Corp., Gan co-founded eAccess, a telecommunicationscompany. Gan later became an Executive Vice President of SoftBank Corp., wherehe led its Business Development Unit, which formed alliances with overseascompanies. Before eAccess, Gan was an analyst and managing director for GoldmanSachs."I have watched Cybereason grow from its earliest stages to a leader in thecyber industry as evidenced by its recent position as a leader in the GartnerMagic Quadrant for EPP and its record-breaking MITRE ATT&CK results. I lookforward to supporting Cybereason's next stage of global growth and scale," saidGan."I am so proud of what we have accomplished at Cybereason and I look forward tobeing a part of helping the company move to the next level," said Div.This round of funding comes as Cybereason has experienced significant tractionin recent months including:Being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint ProtectionPlatforms;Achieving the best results in the history of the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK®Evaluations for Enterprise, scoring 100% in Prevention, 100% in Visibility, and100% in Real-Time Protection;Being named to the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100;Being named to CNBC's 10th Annual Disruptor 50 list of the most innovativeprivately held global companies.Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP is representing Cybereason in the financing,and Goodwin Procter LLP is representing Softbank Corp. in the financing.Cybereason is the XDR company, partnering with Defenders to end attacks at theendpoint, in the cloud, and across the entire enterprise ecosystem. 