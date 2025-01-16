As President Biden prepares to hand over the government to the incoming Trump administration, he has issued a new cybersecurity executive order (EO) outlining an aggressive cyber-defense plan for today's most dangerous national cyber threats — including China, and rampant software supply chain vulnerabilities across government and the private sector.

Sweeping and ambitious, the EO reads like a detailed US cybersecurity status report from the Biden administration, focused on laying groundwork for the incoming team. And with threats on the rise across the world, party affiliation and partisan predilections aside, America and Americans' cybersecurity relies on a smooth handoff from Biden to Trump, experts say.

The signs are positive so far. The order is a reflection of a forthright and responsible transition to the Trump administration, according to Tom Cross, a cybersecurity strategist at WitFoo.

"Cybersecurity is not a partisan issue — everyone in the United States has a shared interest in protecting our nation against foreign cyber threats, such as spying and network disruption," Cross wrote in a statement responding to the new Biden cybersecurity executive order. "By issuing this EO now, the Biden administration is able to put its best thinking on these topics in motion, giving the Trump administration time to put new leaders in place and develop its strategy going forward.”

The EO is a bookend to Biden's 2021 cybersecurity executive order, issued early in his term, and reflects a country plagued by a new set of geopolitical adversaries armed with increasingly sophisticated technology, including generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

The order acknowledges the brazen rise in malicious cyber activity from China, including breaches of the US Treasury and at least nine telecommunications networks in a vast espionage operation carried out by Salt Typhoon and other advanced persistent threats (APTs) sponsored by the Chinese government. While the EO only covers federal agencies, the Biden administration has long used federal cybersecurity policies and resources as a way to push the private sector into adopting more secure standards in turn.

"The Biden administration’s latest cyber executive order is focused on securing critical infrastructure, adopting AI for defense, and transitioning to post-quantum cryptography with an ambitious agenda," Andrew Borene, executive director of global security for Flashpoint and a former Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) senior official, tells Dark Reading. "However, the real power of this executive order may lie in its ability to institutionalize some best practices as American multinational businesses and government agencies face a new Cold War's dangerous digital environment."

Securing the Federal Software Supply Chain, Cloud, Space

Biden's latest EO starts with the federal software supply chain, mandating that agencies develop secure software acquisition standards and only do business with software vendors that can attest to secure development practices and provide evidence of compliance with those standards. Within the next 60 days, a consortium is ordered to be convened, including the cecretary of commerce and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) officials, to develop those standards, which will include practices, procedures, controls, and implementation examples, according to the EO.

Federal agencies were also ordered to implement NIST supply chain risk management practices. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the General Services Administration (GSA) will evaluate how to securely manage open source software inside federal networks.

Biden's order additionally addresses emerging attack surfaces across the federal government, including cloud and space/satellite systems, and calls for the implementation of identity and access management (IAM) practices across agencies.

On the cloud front, the order mandates that FedRAMP marketplace service providers such as Google or Amazon provide federal agencies with recommendations on cloud configuration.

"I am particularly happy to see that cloud providers will be required to publish information to clients on how to operate securely," Chris Hauk, consumer privacy champion at Pixel Privacy, wrote in a statement. "Too many data breaches have been due to misconfigured cloud data buckets, many times leaving the data stored in those buckets open to anyone with an Internet connection and a little bit of knowledge."

Space systems meanwhile are ordered to receive continuous analysis to ensure US systems are keeping up with the latest threats, the EO explained.

"As cybersecurity threats to space systems increase, these systems and their supporting digital infrastructure must be designed to adapt to evolving cybersecurity threats and operate in contested environments," the EO reads. "In light of the pivotal role space systems play in global critical infrastructure and communications resilience, and to further protect space systems and the supporting digital infrastructure vital to our national security, including our economic security, agencies shall take steps to continually verify that federal space systems have the requisite cybersecurity capabilities through actions including continuous assessments, testing, exercises, and modeling and simulation."

Securing Federal Communications

China's espionage activities have highlighted the need to secure federal communications networks, according to the EO. The Biden administration thus has established guidelines for shoring up communications network cybersecurity, including implementing identity controls, encrypting DNS traffic, and encrypting all emails, voice, video, and messaging.

Regarding cryptography, the Biden EO said new rules for protecting and auditing cryptographic keys will be developed by NIST. Further, agencies should require post-quantum cryptography, where applicable, the EO states.

These cryptography and authentication controls requirements are also applicable to other critical national security systems, Flashpoint's Borene points out.

"From energy grids to satellites, the directive emphasizes the need to secure the systems that underpin our national security and daily life," he adds. "The push for universal encryption and authentication protocols is particularly timely, given the frequency and scale of recent attacks."

Unleashing AI to Secure Critical Infrastructure

Artificial Intelligence must be deployed to protect US critical infrastructure from cyberattack, according to the Biden EO. The order establishes a program to explore the use of AI to bolster US cyber defenses and push for additional research.

And indeed, AI will place an increasing role in protecting the US from cyberattacks in the future, according to Christian Geyer, CEO and founder of Actfore.

"While it's crucial to recognize the expanding attack surface that AI may bring, we can be optimistic about the incredible potential it holds for enhancing security and efficiency," Geyer wrote in a statement. "The main challenge lies in navigating the complexities of government processes, but with the right approach, these challenges can be overcome, ensuring that technology initiatives are both effective and secure."

Ransomware and the development of digital identification for secure online transactions are also included in the Biden administration's cybersecurity wish list.

The EO is clearly comprehensive and wide-ranging. But without buy-in from Trump's cyber team, many of the EO's efforts could be stymied, researchers warn. It's unclear for now how it will go.

The Trump administration has already signaled a distaste for regulation, and put it into practice throughout Trump's first term, according to Coleman Mehta, head of global public policy and strategy at Infoblox. Yet, he was willing to build on previous cybersecurity policies from the Obama administration.

"Similarly, President Biden often built on policies set by Trump," Mehta tells Dark Reading. "The fundamentals of that continuity should stay the same; focus on the threat from Chinese cyber adversaries, strengthen supply chain security, and continue to build public-private collaboration."

During his recent Senate confirmation hearings for secretary of state, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) indicated an interest in seeing policy changes that address the global cyber supply chain threat, Flashpoint's Borene points out.

"Looking ahead, the new administration inherits a world of rapidly escalating state threats from adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, along with a growing network of cyber proxies and even transnational criminal extortion groups," Borene says. "A well-executed handoff of some of the executive order’s provisions could bolster US cyber defenses at a time when proactive information security has never been more critical."