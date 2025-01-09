The macOS infostealer "Banshee" has been spotted skating by antivirus programs using a string encryption algorithm it stole from Apple.

Banshee has been spreading since July, primarily via Russian cybercrime marketplaces, where it was sold as a $1,500 "stealer-as-a-service" for Macs. It's designed to steal credentials from browsers — Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Yandex, and Opera — and browser extensions associated with cryptocurrency wallets — Ledger, Atomic, Wasabi, Guarda, Coinomi, Electrum, and Exodus. Plus, it lifts additional information about targeted systems, including software and hardware specifications, and the password needed to unlock the system.

It was far from a perfect tool, widely detected by antivirus programs, thanks in part to its being packaged entirely in plaintext. But on Sept. 26, researchers from Check Point observed a more potent variant. This more successful variant remained otherwise undetected for months, primarily because it was encrypted with the same algorithm used by Apple's Xprotect antivirus tool for macOS.

Banshee Malware Steals From XProtect

XProtect is Apple's decade-and-a-half-old anti-malware engine for macOS. To detect and block malware, it uses "Remediator" binaries, which combine various methods and tools for antivirus-ing, including YARA rules, which contain patterns and signatures associated with known threats.

Check Point found that the same encryption algorithm that protects XProtect's YARA rules also concealed the September variant of Banshee.

It's not clear how the malware author — nom de guerre "0xe1" or "kolosain" — gained access to that algorithm.

"It could be that they performed a reverse engineering of the XProtect binaries, or even read relevant publications, but we can't confirm it," Antonis Terefos, reverse engineer at Check Point Research, speculates. "Once the string encryption of macOS XProtect becomes known — meaning the way the antivirus is storing the YARA rules is reverse-engineered — threat actors can easily 'reimplement' the string encryption for malicious purposes," he says.

Either way, the effect was significant. "The majority of the antivirus solutions in VirusTotal detected the initial Banshee samples using plaintext, but once the developer introduced this novel string encryption algorithm, none of the approximately 65 antivirus engines in VirusTotal detected it," he says.

That remained the case for around two months. Then, on Nov. 23, Banshee's source code was leaked on the Russian language cybercrime forum "XSS." 0xe1 shuttered his malware-as-a-service (MaaS) operation, and antivirus vendors incorporated associated YARA rules in due course. But even after that point, Terefos reports, the encrypted Banshee remained undetected by most engines on VirusTotal.

How Banshee Stealer Is Spreading in Cyberattacks

Since late September, Check Point has identified more than 26 campaigns spreading Banshee. Broadly speaking, they can be grouped into two clusters.

In three waves of campaigns lasting from mid-October to early November, threat actors spread the infostealer via GitHub repositories. The repositories promised users cracked versions of popular software, like Adobe programs and various image and video editing tools. The malware was concealed behind generic file names such as "Setup," "Installer," and "Update." This same cluster of activity also targeted Windows users with the popular Lumma Stealer.

The remaining campaigns spread Banshee via phishing sites, of one form or another. In these cases, the attackers disguised the malware as various popular software programs, including Google Chrome, TradingView, Zegent, Parallels, Solara, CryptoNews, MediaKIT, and Telegram. If a visitor was using macOS, they'd get a download link.

More, varying campaigns could be on the way, now that Banshee has been leaked. Thus, Terefos says, "Despite macOS traditionally being regarded as more secure, Banshee’s success demonstrates the importance for macOS users to remain vigilant and aware of the threats."