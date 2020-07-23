8 Cybersecurity Themes to Expect at Black Hat USA 2020

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2020-07-23

tar/TarFileReader.cpp in Cauldron cbang (aka C-Bang or C!) before 1.6.0 allows Directory Traversal during extraction from a TAR archive.



PUBLISHED:

2020-07-22

This vulnerability allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected installations of NEC ESMPRO Manager 6.42. Authentication is not required to exploit this vulnerability. The specific flaw exists within the RMI service. The issue results from the lack of proper validation of user-suppl...



PUBLISHED:

2020-07-22

In parser-server from version 3.5.0 and before 4.3.0, an authenticated user using the viewer GraphQL query can by pass all read security on his User object and can also by pass all objects linked via relation or Pointer on his User object.



PUBLISHED:

2020-07-22

A buffer overflow in the patching routine of bsdiff4 before 1.2.0 allows an attacker to write to heap memory (beyond allocated bounds) via a crafted patch file.



PUBLISHED:

2020-07-22