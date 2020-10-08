17 Essential Stats About the State of Consumer Privacy

These illuminating numbers offer a glimpse into current consumer attitudes and enterprise readiness for protecting their customers' personal data.

Even as regulators put pressure on private companies and government agencies to better protect consumer personal data and provide people with greater choice over how their data is used, most consumers remain concerned over the state of privacy affairs.

Research bears that out. Recent studies show consumers' concerns are growing over online and physical location tracking via new services and devices. Additionally, they're feeling increasingly powerless over how their data is collected and handled.

At the same time, organizations are struggling to fully understand what consumer data they collect and to automate processes to field consumer requests for changes in privacy options as guaranteed by new laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Following are some illuminating statistics on the state of consumer privacy today.

