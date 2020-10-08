17 Essential Stats About the State of Consumer Privacy

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-9079PUBLISHED: 2020-08-11
FusionSphere OpenStack 8.0.0 have a protection mechanism failure vulnerability. The product incorrectly uses a protection mechanism. An attacker has to find a way to exploit the vulnerability to conduct directed attacks against the affected product.
CVE-2020-16275PUBLISHED: 2020-08-10
A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Credential Manager component in SAINT Security Suite 8.0 through 9.8.20 could allow arbitrary script to run in the context of a logged-in user when the user clicks on a specially crafted link.
CVE-2020-16276PUBLISHED: 2020-08-10
An SQL injection vulnerability in the Assets component of SAINT Security Suite 8.0 through 9.8.20 allows a remote, authenticated attacker to gain unauthorized access to the database.
CVE-2020-16277PUBLISHED: 2020-08-10
An SQL injection vulnerability in the Analytics component of SAINT Security Suite 8.0 through 9.8.20 allows a remote, authenticated attacker to gain unauthorized access to the database.
CVE-2020-16278PUBLISHED: 2020-08-10
A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Permissions component in SAINT Security Suite 8.0 through 9.8.20 could allow arbitrary script to run in the context of a logged-in user when the user clicks on a specially crafted link.