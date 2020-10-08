Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

8/11/2020
07:30 AM
Ericka Chickowski
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

17 Essential Stats About the State of Consumer Privacy

These illuminating numbers offer a glimpse into current consumer attitudes and enterprise readiness for protecting their customers' personal data.
Previous
1 of 8
Next

Image Source: Adobe Stock

Even as regulators put pressure on private companies and government agencies to better protect consumer personal data and provide people with greater choice over how their data is used, most consumers remain concerned over the state of privacy affairs.

Research bears that out. Recent studies show consumers' concerns are growing over online and physical location tracking via new services and devices. Additionally, they're feeling increasingly powerless over how their data is collected and handled.

At the same time, organizations are struggling to fully understand what consumer data they collect and to automate processes to field consumer requests for changes in privacy options as guaranteed by new laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Following are some illuminating statistics on the state of consumer privacy today.

 

Ericka Chickowski specializes in coverage of information technology and business innovation. She has focused on information security for the better part of a decade and regularly writes about the security industry as a contributor to Dark Reading.

Previous
1 of 8
Next
