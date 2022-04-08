informa
/
Announcements
Event
Incorporating a Prevention Mindset into Threat Detection and Response | April 27 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
PAM for the Extended Enterprise | April 19 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Network Security Approaches for a Multi-Cloud, Hybrid IT World | April 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

Tech Trends
2 min read
article

Software-as-a-Service Rules the Cloud

Half of the IT professionals surveyed who use cloud services also employ infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 08, 2022
A chart of cloud applications IT professionals say their company has implemented, led by SaaS.
Source: Dark Reading

The majority of respondents in a new survey on cloud adoption say they use software-as-a-service (SaaS). Eight in 10 (80%) IT professionals at organizations that employ cloud computing have implemented SaaS.

That's according to "State of the Cloud: A Security Perspective," a report from Dark Reading released in March. The research surveyed decision-makers with IT job titles at organizations that use cloud services. Those organizations include companies of all sizes from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and education.

The overall picture from the survey is one of a robust remote workforce environment. While SaaS was by far the most widely embraced cloud application, almost half of respondents also reported using infrastructure-as-a-service (49%) and platform-as-a-service (47%). Other everyday work solutions were rarer, including desktop-as-a-service (19%) and containers-as-a-service (14%).

One of the obstacles to implementing cloud computing more widely is concerns about security, the main focus of this report. Many respondents say they already use cloud tools to secure their data and networks. One-quarter (25%) of respondents use disaster-recovery-as-a-service to help bounce back from cyberattacks and natural disasters. Almost one in five (18%) implement security-as-a-service. Only 10% of cloud users run secure access service edge (SASE) defense, however, which means that area is still wide open for competition.

For more data and insights, download the full report.

CloudRemote WorkforceDR Tech
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Zero-Day Vulnerability Discovered in Java Spring Framework
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
HR Alone Can't Solve the Great Resignation
Ashley Gaare, President, SoftwareONE North America
Log4j Attacks Continue Unabated Against VMware Horizon Servers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports