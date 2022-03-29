informa
/
Announcements
Event
Protecting Industrial Control Systems from Modern Threats | April 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Rethinking Asset Management to Improve Enterprise Security | April 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How To Get Ahead Of The Security Data Curve -- And Stay There | March 29 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

Tech Trends
2 min read
article

Low-Code/No-Code Tools Are Popular, But Untrusted

While low-code and no-code tools make application development more flexible, they open up security flaws.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 29, 2022
Chart of security concerns about low-code/no-code apps raised by IT staff in a Dark Reading survey
Source: Dark Reading

Low-code and no-code tools are making application development more convenient and flexible, but they open up organizations to security flaws. That's according to a recent survey from Dark Reading.

The Dark Reading 2022 Secure Applications Survey asked 136 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers about the state of application security at their workplace. While the responses showed that companies were paying more attention to application security overall, over half of the organizations (52% overall; see pie chart below) were implementing low-code/no-code in at least parts of their company.

Research firm Gartner predicts that use of low-code/no-code tools will rise from almost 25% of applications in 2020 to 70% in 2025. This is despite the serious security concerns the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) raises, including privilege escalation, data leakage, and dependency injection. Of course the security team is aware of these risks, as the Dark Reading survey shows: Only 7% of respondents say they do not have concerns about the security of applications developed with low-code/no-code tools.

Pie chart of responses to question of whether an org uses low-code/no-code tools to build apps
Source: Dark Reading

The biggest concrete worry among the IT and cybersecurity personnel was the lack of oversight for how applications built with low-code/no-code tools access and use enterprise data; 32% mentioned this as a security concern. Over a quarter (26%) of respondents say they don't trust the security of the app-building platforms, and another 26% worry that they don't know how to even check for vulnerabilities in the low-code/no-code applications. Twenty-five percent of respondents can't get their arms around a full catalog of these applications.

The security concern cited by the most respondents — 33% — was just "Don't know." That lack of clarity about where security holes might appear could be the biggest drawback of what is clearly a popular and useful technique for app development.

Download the full report here.

DR TechApplication Security
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Reasons Not to Pay Ransomware Attackers
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Okta Says 366 Customers Impacted via Third-Party Breach
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
What the Conti Ransomware Group Data Leak Tells Us
Bryce Webster-Jacobsen, Director of Intelligence Operations, GroupSense
Code-Sabotage Incident in Protest of Ukraine War Exposed Open Source Risks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports