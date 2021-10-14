Increased Security Spending to Support Distributed Workforce

With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, many organizations are embracing a hybrid workforce — with some employees returning to the office full time, part time, or remaining fully remote.

As a result, security leaders are interested in remote worker technology, cloud security products such as cloud access security broker (CASB), and integrated risk management technologies. Data from the Dark Reading and Omdia Enterprise Security in a Post-Pandemic World report shows many security leaders expect cybersecurity spending to increase over the next few months. Interest is also high in capabilities that are critical to support a distributed workforce and increased cloud adoption.

A little over a third, or 37%, of the respondents said they are currently researching or actively evaluating products for cloud threat detection and response, while 25% have already deployed or are deploying that capability. Similarly, 36% are looking into attack-surface management tools, while 26% already have them in place or are currently deploying them. According to the report, 31% of respondents say they are actively considering extended detection and response (XDR) for future investment. For 27% of respondents, security orchestration and response (SOAR) platforms are another area of interest for future investment.