DBIR Makes a Case for Passwordless

Verizon's "2022 Data Breach Investigations Report" repeatedly makes the point that criminals are stealing credentials to carry out their attacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 24, 2022
Data shows that criminals are increasingly trying to steal credentials in their attacks
Source: 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, Verizon (Figure 27)

Credentials, phishing, exploiting vulnerabilities, and botnets "pervade all areas of the DBIR, and no organization is safe without a plan to handle them all," Verizon's team of researchers wrote in this year's "Data Breach Investigations Report."

Attackers don't have to bother with zero-day vulnerabilities or build out elaborate attack tools when they can just steal credentials and log right in. Whether the report is looking at Web application attacks, email scams such as business email compromise, or malware, the theme was consistent: Stolen credentials played a role. 

DBIR is chock-full of charts and visualizations, so it is difficult to pick just one -- though the chart about what types of data attackers are stealing is a particularly striking. For a long time, criminals were interested in personal data -- data that could be used for identity theft or other types of financial fraud. While that is still the case, that is not the complete story. Attackers are focusing heavily on obtaining stolen credentials, since those credentials make carrying out other attacks even easier and harder to detect. 

