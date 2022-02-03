informa
/
Announcements
Event
Developing an Effective Threat Intelligence Program for Your Enterprise | February 10 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Best Practices for Extending Identity & Access Management to the Cloud | February 15 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
2021 DDoS Attack Trends: Year in Review | February 9 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Cybersecurity Technology: Where It's Going & How To Get There | March 24 Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

Tech Trends
DR Technology

Big Pharma Finds Patch Management a Bitter Pill

One-quarter of pharmaceutical manufacturers received a failing grade on patch management, which is a vital step in heading off ransomware attacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 03, 2022
A heatmap showing how pharmaceutical companies ranked across 19 categories of cybersecurity
Source: Black Kite

"The 2021 Ransomware Risk Pulse: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing" report from Black Kite grades the performance of the top 200 companies from the Pharma 1000 on various aspects of security preparedness. Overall, the group got a B rating, indicating a decent level of preparedness to fend off ransomware, but there were holes in coverage.

Most companies rated well across most of the security postures, including awareness of attack surface (196 As, 4 Bs), fraudulent apps (185 As, 11 Bs, 4 Cs), and social media risks (189 As, 9 Bs, 1 C, and 1 F).

However, a quarter of the companies need to improve their patch management; 50 out of the 200 companies rated an F here, with another 8 earning a D. Other weak spots included content-delivery network (CDN) security (48 Ds, 2 Fs), credential management (8 Ds, 36 Fs), and application security (18 Ds, 22 Fs). In the area of information disclosure practices, 41 companies got Ds and 7 got Fs — a little alarming for medicine-adjacent companies.

But the biggest area for improvement is in SSL/TLS strength. While only 24 failed outright, another 81 squeaked by with a D grade — which means over half of the companies examined (105 of 200) got a D or lower when it comes to encrypting Internet communications.

Overall, the study offers some positive feedback, but even more importantly it points out where cybersecurity needs to improve. View the full pharmaceutical manufacturing sector report on Black Kite.

DR Tech
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports