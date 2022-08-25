informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
Products & Releases

Wyden Renews Call to Encrypt Twitter DMs, Secure Americans' Data From Unfriendly Foreign Governments

Following whistleblower complaint, Oregon senator renews commitment to passing bipartisan legislation to address the national security risks.
August 25, 2022

Washington, D.C., Aug. 24 — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement following a complaint this week by a former Twitter employee that alleged widespread poor privacy and security practices at the social media company:

"The best time to encrypt users' DMs was 5 years ago. The second-best time is today, after reports that thousands of Twitter employees may have access to those conversations.

"I personally urged Jack Dorsey to secure users' private conversations with strong, end-to-end encryption years ago, to ensure Americans couldn't be targeted by criminals, predators and spies. And I renewed that call over, and over again. Unfortunately, I and other advocates were right to be concerned. For the same reason, Apple should end-to-end encrypt iCloud data and secure it against unwanted access. I am also deeply troubled by accusations that foreign companies and governments may have had access to Americans' private data. I've introduced bipartisan legislation to address the national security risks of foreign companies getting our data, and remain deeply committed to passing it in light of these new accusations."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Meta Takes Offensive Posture With Privacy Red Team
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Patch Now: 2 Apple Zero-Days Exploited in Wild
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Patch Madness: Vendor Bug Advisories Are Broken, So Broken
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Nearly 3 Years Later, SolarWinds CISO Shares 3 Lessons From the Infamous Attack
Kolawole Samuel Adebayo, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports