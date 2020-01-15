Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

1/15/2020
02:00 PM
Ruvi Kitov
Ruvi Kitov
Commentary
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Why Firewalls Aren't Going Anywhere

Written off multiple times as obsolete, firewalls continue to elude demise by adding features and ensuring that VPNs keep humming.

Not that long ago, bold predictions were being made by some of the most noteworthy pundits in the technology community that the majority of Internet infrastructure would be fully moving to the cloud. When enterprises moved en masse to the public cloud, they’d only need modern cloud security protections, the story went – and older network security methods such as firewalls would flame out and become obsolete. 

But that day hasn't come.

Why is that so? And what does that tell us about the state of today’s enterprise networks – and what is truly needed to manage them safely and efficiently?

Inaccurate Forecasts of Doom
It helps to start by taking a look back at why traditional security methods, including firewalls, were considered to be a dying part of an enterprise’s security equation. It began with the advent of remote and mobile access. 

As theories and approaches around providing remote access to information and data started to solidify, there was a growing belief – pushed by security companies and organizations set to profit from these alternative approaches – that on-premises firewalls would become redundant. In practice, what actually happened was that firewalls evolved to incorporate the functionality of remote access (VPN) technologies. Fast-forward a few years, and firewalls are still with us; VPN products are not – they’ve been folded into the firewalls as a feature. 

This tendency repeated itself with the need for more advanced security filtering of traffic, which spawned the intrusion prevention system (IPS) market. IPS was thus perceived a threat to the firewall market until firewall vendors started offering built-in IPS capabilities. Similarly, other advanced security offerings such as security sandbox inspections and advanced malware identification and protection are becoming de-facto parts of the firewall, or offered as services by the firewall vendors.

The False Death of the Perimeter
As the Web application market grew – and users could visit Websites or receive emails with Web-enabled malicious content – suddenly Web apps and email became the most common vectors of cyberattacks. Traditional security technologies did not protect against these threats, and a new breed of security vendors rose once again to meet these new challenges. These security vendors continued the "leave the old methods behind" mantra because it helped them from a marketing perspective. 

Traditional security vendors, including the firewall vendors, kept growing as well, strengthening and expanding their offerings.

As attacks grew more creative and sophisticated, what enterprises realized is that they needed not one single type of security solution – but a multi-tiered approach that protected their organization’s critical data and applications from a wide variety of attacks. Weak machines can easily be compromised in a variety of methods, such as through browsers, various open servers, phishing campaigns, malware, etc. There are always bad actors looking to burrow their way into corporate networks. 

Indeed, as attacks evolved, so did the mindset of security professionals, to the point where it is commonly understood by organizations that they will be hacked and attacked, if they haven’t been already. This understanding led to the further evolution into a variety of security solutions, that attempt to slow down an attacker by blocking common threats and detect anomalies in real-time. On the network side, organizations started adopting micro-segmentation, which enables them to segment and contain an attack to a single location and deal with it there, instead of letting it spread and endanger the entire organization. 

A Complex Problem
Enterprise networks have grown in complexity to a point that no one was predicting. They’ve also evolved much slower than originally thought. Older technologies haven’t been severed off, mainly due to the fact that companies haven’t left on-premises systems behind. 

Now comes the existential threat of the cloud to the future of firewalls. The argument goes that if all critical data and applications will migrate to the public cloud – outside of the perimeter – then new and improved forms of security would be needed to keep their companies and their data safe, and thus the firewall would finally become obsolete.

Companies still have physical offices, data centers, factories, stores, and other physical properties – properties that need on-premises security solutions. There are government agencies that cannot allow critical and sensitive information to be shared via the Internet. There are industries – such as healthcare and financial services – where regulations ensure they maintain some key pieces of information on premises, outside of the cloud. There are also several nations around the world that demand that data on their operations and their citizens remain inside their country – and not be accessed by anyone else. All of these examples make the case that firewalls are a long way from becoming obsolete.

As Internet of Things technologies move from theory, to practice, and into mainstream adoption, they add yet another layer of complexity to our modern networks. Companies will need to deploy and support even more physical networks than ever before to support IoT. This means that technologies such as firewalls will remain in use as a way to protect these hyper-critical networks from catastrophe.

In fact, instead of a fresh start, as many were predicting, new security technologies have been added on top of the old. There’s been no clean break where security solutions such as firewalls have been jettisoned in favor of cloud-only security. Instead, today’s massive hybrid networks were created by mixing new and old – and making something so complex that no one technology or single security professional could manage it.

What the Future Holds
In the next five years, the split between on-premises and cloud data will be about 50/50 in large enterprises – and due to increased network activity and instances of segmentation – the use of traditional security tools such as firewalls will not drop off. 

What companies will face, however, will be a network that’s even more fragmented and hybrid than the ones we have today. The proliferation of on-premises networking via IoT and micro-segmentation, coupled with a slow migration of mission-critical applications to the cloud will make things much more difficult to manage than the technology pundits imagined in their “clean break” security scenarios.

As organizations build their future security strategy – a key step is to accept that almost all security technologies – new and old – are likely to have a role in protecting the modern and future enterprise network. In order to manage these complex hybrid networks safely and efficiently, security professionals will then need to embrace hybrid approaches to network security that will enable them to combine the latest technologies such as automation and machine learning with the ever-increasing amount of input and insights that will arrive from both new and old security methods.

Related Content:

 

Ruvi Kitov is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Tufin, the Security Policy Company. Ruvi has led the company since Tufin's founding in 2005, gaining more than 2,000 customers among the world's largest enterprises. Tufin is recognized as a market leader with consistent revenue ... View Full Bio
Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
7 Free Tools for Better Visibility Into Your Network
Curtis Franklin Jr., Senior Editor at Dark Reading,  1/9/2020
Major Brazilian Bank Tests Homomorphic Encryption on Financial Data
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  1/10/2020
Microsoft to Officially End Support for Windows 7, Server 2008
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  1/13/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The Year in Security: 2019
This Tech Digest provides a wrap up and overview of the year's top cybersecurity news stories. It was a year of new twists on old threats, with fears of another WannaCry-type worm and of a possible botnet army of Wi-Fi routers. But 2019 also underscored the risk of firmware and trusted security tools harboring dangerous holes that cybercriminals and nation-state hackers could readily abuse. Read more.
Flash Poll
[Just Released] How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
[Just Released] How Enterprises are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
Organizations have invested in a sweeping array of security technologies to address challenges associated with the growing number of cybersecurity attacks. However, the complexity involved in managing these technologies is emerging as a major problem. Read this report to find out what your peers biggest security challenges are and the technologies they are using to address them.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2009-1120
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-15
EMC RepliStor Server Service before ESA-09-003 has a DoASOCommand Remote Code Execution Vulnerability. The flaw exists within the DoRcvRpcCall RPC function -exposed via the rep_srv.exe process- where the vulnerability is caused by an error when the rep_srv.exe handles a specially crafted packet sent...
CVE-2014-6448
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-15
Juniper Junos OS 13.2 before 13.2R5, 13.2X51, 13.2X52, and 13.3 before 13.3R3 allow local users to bypass intended restrictions and execute arbitrary Python code via vectors involving shell access.
CVE-2015-5071
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-15
AR System Mid Tier in the AR System Mid Tier component before 9.0 SP1 for BMC Remedy AR System Server allows remote authenticated users to &quot;navigate&quot; to arbitrary files via the __report parameter of the BIRT viewer servlet.
CVE-2015-5072
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-15
The BIRT Engine servlet in the AR System Mid Tier component before 9.0 SP1 for BMC Remedy AR System Server allows remote authenticated users to &quot;navigate&quot; to arbitrary local files via the __imageid parameter.
CVE-2018-18811
PUBLISHED: 2020-01-15
** REJECT ** DO NOT USE THIS CANDIDATE NUMBER. ConsultIDs: none. Reason: This candidate was in a CNA pool that was not assigned to any issues during 2018. Notes: none.