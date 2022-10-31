informa
Risk
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

White House Convenes International Ransomware Summit

Dozens of international delegations meet for the second year to share intel, with a goal of stopping ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 31, 2022
Image of the White House in Washington DC
Source: incamerastock via Alamy Stock Photo

U.S. officials will meet this week with delegations from more than 36 countries to share intelligence and strategize about how to push back against crippling and costly ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure.

The second-annual ransomware summit will include briefings from intelligence officials on the more than 4,000 cyberattacks that have occurred just over the past 18 months, Biden administration officials told reporters.

In addition to public sector experts, Microsoft and SAP will also contribute their data and analysis as part of their participation in the summit.

Russia, which is the country of origin of many ransomware operations, is not represented at the meetings.

