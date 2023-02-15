informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

What Purple Teams Wish Companies Knew

Here are some of the easily avoidable mistakes most companies made last year, gleaned from hundreds of cybersecurity engagements by red and blue teams.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 15, 2023
Data center image
Source: Aleksei Gorodenkov via Alamy Stock Photo

After analyzing and buttoning up hundreds of cybersecurity incidents in 2022, a group of purple team consultants compared notes to share five of the most common mistakes they've observed organizations make.

A purple team is a group of offensive cybersecurity professionals (red team) working in tandem with defending teams (blue team) to improve operations and mitigate threats.

Lares security assessment firm has published its purple-team findings that found companies keep making the same five errors: bad event logging, a lack of offensive security knowledge, maintaining a codependent relationship with the security operations center (SOC), too great a reliance on tools, and excessive outsourcing. Organizations need to pay attention to critical log events so that they don't overlook signs of malicious activity, to not expect detection and response tools to find all bad actors, and invest in their employees to learn and grow their security skills.

"To properly defend their organizations, security professionals need to be aware of the latest threats and how to respond," Andrew Hay, chief operating officer of Lares, said about the new report. "Security teams also need to be mindful of the potential issues that can arise from their defensive measures."

Threat IntelligenceSecurity Monitoring
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports