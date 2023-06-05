Varonis: Reducing Insider Threats Through Improved Data Security

Data is the most valuable asset for any organization. As the Pentagon breach shows, it only takes one insider with too much access to inflict lasting damage. You can rebuild infrastructure, but you can’t un-breach data, making data security the most important and urgent risk for CISOs to solve.

Varonis co-founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson discusses why we’re still seeing internal data breaches despite so many preventive measures, and how cloud-based data contributes to the challenge. He also describes how the company’s new SaaS platform can make a difference.

Yaki Faitelson is responsible for leading the management, strategic direction and execution of the Varonis vision. Under his leadership, Varonis has experienced hyper-growth, cultivated a worldwide customer base, and forged a leading position in the cybersecurity market.