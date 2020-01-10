Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

10/1/2020
04:30 PM
Kelly Jackson Higgins
Connect Directly
Google+
Twitter
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

US Treasury Warns of Sanctions Violations for Paying Ransomware Attackers

An alarming new advisory issued today by the federal government could upend ransomware response.

As if getting hit with ransomware wasn't stressful enought, there's now a new element to worry about besides whether you'll get your data and servers back: paying ransom to a cybercriminal or group that has been hit with sanctions by the US Treasury Department.

In a surprising advisory issued today that likely will cause consternation among cybersecurity professionals and organizations faced with ransomware attacks, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) warned of possible US policy violations for organizations or individuals who pay ransom to ransomware attackers who have been officially sanctioned by OFAC. 

"Companies that facilitate ransomware payments to cyber actors on behalf of victims, including financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response, not only encourage future ransomware payment demands but also may risk violating OFAC regulations," the advisory said. 

Although law enforcement officials and experts advise victim organizations not to pay when hit with ransomware attacks, many victims have had to cough up cryptocurrency if they don't have protected backups of their locked-down systems, for example.

Related Content:

The No Good, Very Bad Week for Iran's Nation-State Hacking Ops

State of Endpoint Security: How Enterprises Are Managing Endpoint Security Threats

New on The Edge: What Legal Language Should I Look Out for When Selecting Cyber Insurance?

The advisory notes that the act of paying ransom to sanctioned individuals risks having those funds then used against the US.

"For example, ransomware payments made to sanctioned persons or to comprehensively sanctioned jurisdictions could be used to fund activities adverse to the national security and foreign policy objectives of the United States. Ransomware payments may also embolden cyber actors to engage in future attacks. In addition, paying a ransom to cyber actors does not guarantee that the victim will regain access to its stolen data," the advisory said.

The alarming advisory cites the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) or the Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA), which prohibit US citizens from "engaging in transactions, directly or indirectly, with individuals or entities ("persons") on OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), other blocked persons." That includes countries and regions such as Cuba, the Crimea region of Ukraine, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

OFAC warned that paying ransom to a sanctioned entity could result in civil penalties, regardless of whether or not the victim or third-party facilitator knew they were sending money to a sanctioned entity. 

It warns third parties who negotiate or provide support for ransom payments for the victim to make a plan.

"As a general matter, OFAC encourages financial institutions and other companies to implement a risk-based compliance program to mitigate exposure to sanctions-related violations," it advised. "This also applies to companies that engage with victims of ransomware attacks, such as those involved in providing cyber insurance, digital forensics and incident response, and financial services that may involve processing ransom payments (including depository institutions and money services." 

But the good news, if any, here is that the Treasury OFAC will cut ransomware victims some slack if they provide a "timely, complete report" of the attack to law enforcement.

"OFAC will also consider a company’s full and timely cooperation with law enforcement both during and after a ransomware attack to be a significant mitigating factor when evaluating a possible enforcement outcome," the advisory said.

And if a victim believes a ransomware attacker may be a sanctioned entity, OFAC says they should contact the Treasury's Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection "immediately."

Last month the Treasury imposed sanctions on Iran's APT39 (aka Chafer and ITG07) hacking team, as well as on 45 other associates and a front company known as Rana Intelligence Computing Company as part of a coordinated federal government effort to crack down on Iran's hacking of US interests.

Kelly Jackson Higgins is the Executive Editor of Dark Reading. She is an award-winning veteran technology and business journalist with more than two decades of experience in reporting and editing for various publications, including Network Computing, Secure Enterprise ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 10/1/2020
9 Tips to Prepare for the Future of Cloud & Network Security
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  9/28/2020
Attacker Dwell Time: Ransomware's Most Important Metric
Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu,  9/30/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
Special Report: Computing's New Normal
This special report examines how IT security organizations have adapted to the "new normal" of computing and what the long-term effects will be. Read it and get a unique set of perspectives on issues ranging from new threats & vulnerabilities as a result of remote working to how enterprise security strategy will be affected long term.
Flash Poll
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
How IT Security Organizations are Attacking the Cybersecurity Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world -- and enterprise computing -- on end. Here's a look at how cybersecurity teams are retrenching their defense strategies, rebuilding their teams, and selecting new technologies to stop the oncoming rise of online attacks.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-15664
PUBLISHED: 2020-10-01
By holding a reference to the eval() function from an about:blank window, a malicious webpage could have gained access to the InstallTrigger object which would allow them to prompt the user to install an extension. Combined with user confusion, this could result in an unintended or malicious extensi...
CVE-2020-15665
PUBLISHED: 2020-10-01
Firefox did not reset the address bar after the beforeunload dialog was shown if the user chose to remain on the page. This could have resulted in an incorrect URL being shown when used in conjunction with other unexpected browser behaviors. This vulnerability affects Firefox &lt; 80.
CVE-2020-15666
PUBLISHED: 2020-10-01
When trying to load a non-video in an audio/video context the exact status code (200, 302, 404, 500, 412, 403, etc.) was disclosed via the MediaError Message. This level of information leakage is inconsistent with the standardized onerror/onsuccess disclosure and can lead to inferring login status t...
CVE-2020-15667
PUBLISHED: 2020-10-01
When processing a MAR update file, after the signature has been validated, an invalid name length could result in a heap overflow, leading to memory corruption and potentially arbitrary code execution. Within Firefox as released by Mozilla, this issue is only exploitable with the Mozilla-controlled ...
CVE-2020-15668
PUBLISHED: 2020-10-01
A lock was missing when accessing a data structure and importing certificate information into the trust database. This vulnerability affects Firefox &lt; 80 and Firefox for Android &lt; 80.