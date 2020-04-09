ThreatConnect Buys Nehemiah Security

Threat intelligence firm adds Nehemiah's Risk Quantifier to its platform.

Threat intelligence firm ThreatConnect has announced the acquisition of Nehemiah Security, a risk-quantification company, through purchaser entity NS Holdings LLC. The acquisition occurred on August 18 but was announced today. Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

According to the announcement, Nehemiah's Risk Quantifier will become ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier and be added to ThreatConnect's Threat Intelligence Platform and SOAR capabilities. Risk Quantifier is a cyber-risk mathematical model and rules engine to quantify cyber-risk.

The goal, according to ThreatConnect, is a platform that can "recommend which solutions, based on the native ThreatConnect Platform, are most effective at reducing the chance of certain threats or attacks succeeding against high value assets, targets, lines of business or missions, based on their value to the organization."

