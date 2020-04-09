Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

9/10/2020
05:10 PM
Dark Reading Staff
ThreatConnect Buys Nehemiah Security

Threat intelligence firm adds Nehemiah's Risk Quantifier to its platform.

Threat intelligence firm ThreatConnect has announced the acquisition of Nehemiah Security, a risk-quantification company, through purchaser entity NS Holdings LLC. The acquisition occurred on August 18 but was announced today. Terms of the acquisition were not announced. 

According to the announcement, Nehemiah's Risk Quantifier will become ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier and be added to ThreatConnect's Threat Intelligence Platform and SOAR capabilities. Risk Quantifier is a cyber-risk mathematical model and rules engine to quantify cyber-risk.

The goal, according to ThreatConnect, is a platform that can "recommend which solutions, based on the native ThreatConnect Platform, are most effective at reducing the chance of certain threats or attacks succeeding against high value assets, targets, lines of business or missions, based on their value to the organization."

For more, read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events.
 

COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 9/9/2020
Strategic Cyber Warfare Heats Up
Seth Rosenblatt, Contributing Writer,  9/4/2020
