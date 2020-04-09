ThreatConnect Buys Nehemiah Security

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-9729PUBLISHED: 2020-09-10
A memory corruption vulnerability exists in InDesign 15.1.1 (and earlier versions). Insecure handling of a malicious indd file could be abused to cause an out-of-bounds memory access, potentially resulting in code execution in the context of the current user.
CVE-2020-9730PUBLISHED: 2020-09-10
A memory corruption vulnerability exists in InDesign 15.1.1 (and earlier versions). Insecure handling of a malicious indd file could be abused to cause an out-of-bounds memory access, potentially resulting in code execution in the context of the current user.
CVE-2020-9731PUBLISHED: 2020-09-10
A memory corruption vulnerability exists in InDesign 15.1.1 (and earlier versions). Insecure handling of a malicious indd file could be abused to cause an out-of-bounds memory access, potentially resulting in code execution in the context of the current user.
CVE-2020-11998PUBLISHED: 2020-09-10
A regression has been introduced in the commit preventing JMX re-bind. By passing an empty environment map to RMIConnectorServer, instead of the map that contains the authentication credentials, it leaves ActiveMQ open to the following attack: https://docs.oracle.com/javase/8/docs/technotes/guides/m...
CVE-2020-13920PUBLISHED: 2020-09-10
Apache ActiveMQ uses LocateRegistry.createRegistry() to create the JMX RMI registry and binds the server to the "jmxrmi" entry. It is possible to connect to the registry without authentication and call the rebind method to rebind jmxrmi to something else. If an attacker creates another ser...