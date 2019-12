The Most, Least Insecure US Cities for SMBs

A new report looks at computer activity in the 50 largest metropolitan areas.

Does where a business is located impact its level of cybersecurity? A recent report says "absolutely."

For its research, Coronet, which provides cybersecurity services to small and midsize businesses, analyzed more than 93 million security events across a million endpoints residing on 24 million public and private networks in the 50 largest US metropolitan regions. The company's analysis generated a composite threat index on which its rankings were based.

According to the report, the most secure US cities are Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Seattle-Tacoma, and Austin. The most insecure cities? Those honors go to Las Vegas, Houston, New York, and Miami-Fort Lauderdale.

