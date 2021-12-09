The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy Presents the Leadership Scholarship

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PRWEB) DECEMBER 08, 2021

The Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier organization devoted to advancing women leaders in cybersecurity, risk management, governance, compliance, and privacy. Over the past 20 years, the EWF has grown significantly and has made a notable impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion by helping organizations build and retain women leaders. To celebrate their 20th Anniversary, the EWF has partnered with Target, one of their corporate benefactors, to establish the Leadership Scholarship.

Although the number of professionals in the industry grew by more than 700,000 in 2020, women still only represent approximately 25% of the cybersecurity workforce compared to at least 40% of the global workforce.The EWF recognizes that there is an enormous opportunity for progress in developing women leaders in this field.

The EWF created the Leadership Scholarship to accelerate DEI efforts in cybersecurity and enable corporations to deliver against concrete commitments related to DEI initiatives.

The Leadership Scholarship provides corporations with the opportunity to fund “The Leader Within” program cohort to advance women in cybersecurity, risk, and privacy. By funding a scholarship cohort, corporations together with the EWF, will provide ten women enrollments to “The Leader Within” program, equipping them with skills they need to be successful leaders.

“The Executive Women’s Forum has been the go-to source for developing women leaders in cybersecurity, risk management and privacy for two decades,” says Joyce Brocaglia, Founder & CEO. “We are proud to offer the Leadership Scholarship to women who may not otherwise have access or opportunities to participate in such a robust and important program to develop their leadership skills.”

“The Leader Within,” the EWF’s new leadership development course, is specifically designed to build women leaders. With modules focusing on establishing a leadership vision, building a leading presence, and cultivating one’s authentic leadership voice, “The Leader Within'' will equip women with the tools they need to lead cybersecurity, risk, and privacy organizations.

If your organization would like to fund a leadership scholarship cohort to impact change and drive forward DEI initiatives, please contact the EWF’s Founder, Joyce Brocaglia at [email protected]

