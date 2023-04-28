Sumo Logic Ponders Why We Aren't There Yet With Security Automation

Dave Frampton of Sumo Logic Security describes the challenges organizations face with security management, and where automation falls short in fulfilling them. In addition to new business environments, technology's role in security is also changing, which makes management a challenge. Frampton offers some tips for where to begin with automation. And he looks ahead to future challenges CISOs can expect to address to keep their enterprises safe.

As SVP and GM of the Sumo Logic Security Business Unit, Dave Frampton is charged with the creation of strategic product initiatives that align with the company’s mission to make the world’s digital experiences reliable and secure. Dave spearheads product development supports the long-term go-to-market function, and works to deliver innovative services for modern security operations.