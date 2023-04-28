informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 MIN READ
video

Sumo Logic Ponders Why We Aren't There Yet With Security Automation

Dave Frampton of Sumo Logic Security joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how automation falls short in security management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Dave Frampton of Sumo Logic Security
Source: Informa Tech

Dave Frampton of Sumo Logic Security describes the challenges organizations face with security management, and where automation falls short in fulfilling them. In addition to new business environments, technology's role in security is also changing, which makes management a challenge. Frampton offers some tips for where to begin with automation. And he looks ahead to future challenges CISOs can expect to address to keep their enterprises safe.

As SVP and GM of the Sumo Logic Security Business Unit, Dave Frampton is charged with the creation of strategic product initiatives that align with the company’s mission to make the world’s digital experiences reliable and secure. Dave spearheads product development supports the long-term go-to-market function, and works to deliver innovative services for modern security operations.

Operations
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports