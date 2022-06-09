informa
Security & Productivity: The New Power Couple

Seemplicity's Ravid Circus joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk up accelerating time-to-remediation and reducing risk.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Seemplicity's Ravid Circus
Scanning and remediation are hobbled without some robust automation to power them, says Ravid Circus, co-founder and chief product officer of Seemplicity, who's looking to accelerate time-to-remediation and reducing risk. Circus also describes how automated security platforms can be better integrated into the management framework, and offers some general tips for ways security pros can drive down risk.

