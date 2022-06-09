Scanning and remediation are hobbled without some robust automation to power them, says Ravid Circus, co-founder and chief product officer of Seemplicity, who's looking to accelerate time-to-remediation and reducing risk. Circus also describes how automated security platforms can be better integrated into the management framework, and offers some general tips for ways security pros can drive down risk.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Security & Productivity: The New Power Couple
Seemplicity's Ravid Circus joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk up accelerating time-to-remediation and reducing risk.
Informa Tech
More Insights
Editors' Choice
Webinars
White Papers
More Insights