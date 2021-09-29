Russian Officials Arrest Group-IB CEO, Accuse Him of Treason

Russian authorities have arrested Ilya Sachkov, the founder and CEO of cybersecurity giant Group-IB, on treason charges. He will be in custody for two months, reports state.

Group-IB, which is headquartered in Singapore, confirmed its Moscow offices were searched on September 28 and law enforcement officers left the same day. In a statement, the company said the reason for the search was not yet clear but noted its global operations are continuing as usual.

Russian state news agency Tass says Sachkov is accused of allegedly transferring intelligence data to foreign special services, citing a source in the security forces. The report notes Sachkov denies doing so. Group-IB is "confident in the innocence" of its CEO and his business integrity, officials say in a statement on the arrest.

The company did not provide additional comment on the charges or circumstances of the case. It did note reports stating Dmitry Volkov will assume leadership of the company in the near future.

A state treason conviction could lead to a prison sentence of up to 20 years, Reuters notes.

