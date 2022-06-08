DeepSurface's co-founder and CTO Tim Morgan talks about how context awareness and risk-based prioritization can fortify the processes and activity associated with vulnerability management. Morgan also encourages security pros to look beyond CVSS scores to consider other data types when performing risk assessments, and he’s got some tips for better communicating risks to boards of directors.
DeepSurface Security: Risk-Based Prioritization Adds New Depth to Vulnerability Management
DeepSurface's Tim Morgan joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how to fortify vulnerability management.
