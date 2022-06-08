informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
video

DeepSurface Security: Risk-Based Prioritization Adds New Depth to Vulnerability Management

DeepSurface's Tim Morgan joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how to fortify vulnerability management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 08, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with DeepSurface CTO Tim Morgan
Informa Tech

DeepSurface's co-founder and CTO Tim Morgan talks about how context awareness and risk-based prioritization can fortify the processes and activity associated with vulnerability management. Morgan also encourages security pros to look beyond CVSS scores to consider other data types when performing risk assessments, and he’s got some tips for better communicating risks to boards of directors.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports