Revelstoke Teams Up With BreachRx, Offering Users Automated Incident Response and Compliance Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 — Revelstoke has partnered with BreachRx to unify automated incident response and compliance capabilities with the Revelstoke next-generation enterprise Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform.

BreachRx has created the security industry’s first incident reporting and response automation solution. It is designed to help people find answers to security and regulatory compliance questions in real time and at the height of a crisis. Similarly, Revelstoke has developed a next-level-SOAR solution that allows Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to sift through incoming data and identify the most dangerous cyber threats. The two solutions together give organizations an off-the-shelf solution that holistically addresses problems like no other product currently on the market.

“In the past, security teams relied on trained people and manual processes, but given the scale of today’s threats and growing regulatory landscape, teams can't continue to throw people at the problem,” said Matt Hartley, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of BreachRx. “Our solutions together allow businesses to streamline and automate their response to threats, whether they’re criminals, nation-states, or whatever else could come their way, while ensuring the company meets all legal and contractual incident reporting requirements in tandem.”

Revelstoke’s Unified Data Layer (UDL) — the unique technology that allows different products to communicate seamlessly — will make it easier for analysts working in Security Operations Centers (SOC) to document incident findings. With the power of the UDL, incident response requirements can be managed faster and easier. Additionally, by using automation to help address security and compliance matters, the products can help users get solutions to legal, regulatory, communications, and marketing issues faster than ever before.

“Partnering with BreachRx allows us to help customers in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” said Bob Kruse, Revelstoke’s CEO and co-founder. “We know we make security easier for security analysts, but we also know that more security analysts are concerned about new rules and regulations than ever before. Compliance concerns are rising and there’s no one better at helping organizations sift through the complex maze of new laws like BreachRx. Our two companies approach these problems with a very similar mindset and range of concerns. This partnership makes sense for both the companies and, most importantly, the customers looking for better outcomes.”

About BreachRx

BreachRx is the leading automated incident reporting and response platform that security and technical leaders use to overcome one of their biggest challenges — reducing cybersecurity regulatory and incident compliance risks. Our SaaS platform’s automated workspace streamlines collaboration and frees internal bandwidth across the business while ensuring compliance with the most stringent global cybersecurity and privacy frameworks. BreachRx is the only automated approach that creates tailored, effective incident response plans and protects privilege in the market today.

Learn how to turn incident reporting and response into a routine business process today at breachrx.com.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-generation Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise.

For more information, contact: [email protected]