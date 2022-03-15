Private Equity Firm Snaps Up RSA Conference

RSA Conference is now an independent, standalone company and is no longer part of RSA Security.

Private equity firm Crosspoint Capital Partners "acquired a significant interest" in RSA Conference, the conference said in a statement. Clearlake Capital Group and Symphony Technology Group are also investors.

As an independent cybersecurity "hub," RSA Conference will continue to provide industry professionals opportunities for networking, conference experience, and editorial content year-round.

No financial terms were disclosed.

RSA Conference was originally founded in 1991 as a small cryptography conference by RSA Security. The conference has grown over the years into a major conference for the cybersecurity industry. RSA was acquired by EMC in 2006, which was then acquired by Dell Technologies in 2016. Dell sold RSA Security (and the conference) in an all-cash deal to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group for $2.075 billion in 2020. The private equity group set up RSA Security as an independent company.

"The cybersecurity market continues to grow at an accelerated pace. RSA Conference plays a pivotal role in the cybersecurity community and ecosystem," Dr. Hugh Thompson, managing partner of Crosspoint Capital, said in a statement. Thompson has served as RSA Conference's Program Committee Chairman for the past 13 years.

RSA Conference 2022 is currently scheduled to be held in San Francisco's Moscone Center June 6 to June 9.