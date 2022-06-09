Pressure to reduce and manage risk — internally and externally — is more urgent than ever, according to Mike Beck, global CISO for Darktrace. That's why organizations require more sophistication and integration in their security management platforms. Beck discusses some of the features of Darktrace's new Prevent platform as well as some of the common use cases Prevent can address.
1 min read
video
Sponsored
Prevent Breaches and Malware With Proactive Defenses
Darktrace's Mike Beck joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about risk management.
Informa Tech
