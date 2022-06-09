informa
Risk
video

Prevent Breaches and Malware With Proactive Defenses

Darktrace's Mike Beck joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about risk management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Darktrace's Mike Beck
Informa Tech

Pressure to reduce and manage risk — internally and externally — is more urgent than ever, according to Mike Beck, global CISO for Darktrace. That's why organizations require more sophistication and integration in their security management platforms. Beck discusses some of the features of Darktrace's new Prevent platform as well as some of the common use cases Prevent can address.

